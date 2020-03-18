Local Nordic racers fast at junior nationals

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Elsa Perkins leads the skate sprint in the quarterfinals of the Cross Country Skiing Junior Nationals at Donner Summit in California last week.

Special to the Daily

While the Cross Country Skiing Junior Nationals were canceled midway amidst concerns of COVID-19, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes made the most of their time in California last week.

Emma Reeder, Haley Brewster, Molly Blakslee, Elsa Perkins, Katy Jane Hardenbergh, Allison Bennett, Izzy Glackin, Dimitri Grewal, Vlad Shambarger, Tyler Wright and Cole Flashner represented SSCV.

In a U18 girls’ classic 5K, Reeder and Brewster took second and fourth respectively. Blakslee finished 13. For the U16 girls, Perkins finished with a bronze medal. Wright pushed through the pain to finish eighth.

In the skate sprint. Reeder and Brewster continued to shine. Brewster ended up ninth and Reeder 11th. Blakslee finished 18th. Perkins finished sixth for the U16 division with Wright 28th out of 71.

The SSCV girls team came away from abbreviated competition in second place.