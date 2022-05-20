Almonte and Middaugh named to 2022 U.S. International U18 Mountain Running Cup team

Milaina Almonte will go right from state track to the trail, running for Team U.S.A. at the U18 Mountain Running Cup on June 26 in Saluzzo, Italy.

Battle Mountain cross-country runners Milaina Almonte and Porter Middaugh were selected by U.S. Track and Field (USATF) and the American Trail Running Association (ATRA) as members of the eight-person U.S. contingent set to compete at the International U18 Mountain Running Cup on June 26 in Saluzzo, Italy.

Almonte joins Victoria Rodriguez (Seven Valleys, PA), Alyssa Sauro (Williamstown, WV), Rosie Mucharsky-O’Boyle (Denver, CO) on the girls team.

“Representing the US in Italy is an exciting challenge and honor,” Almonte told ALTA’s Richard Bolt.

“Trail running is always a rewarding experience, but trail racing in another country with talented teammates will be an incredible opportunity. I am really looking forward to seeing new places and meeting new people this summer.”

Almonte is competing in the 3200 and 1600-meter runs and 4×800 and 4×400-meter relays at the 4A state track and field meet, a testament to her range.

Middaugh, who provided a memorable runner-up finish at the National High School Trail Championships in Salida last summer when he attempted to dive across the line in front of his brother Sullivan, joins a boys team which includes Garrett Stickley (Winchester, VA), Benjamin Anderson (Highlands Ranch, CO) and William Wachter (Highlands Ranch, CO).

Porter Middaugh, shown breaking the Battle Mountain 3200-meter school record at the Arcadia Invitational this April, will compete at the at the U18 Mountain Running Cup on June 26 in Saluzzo, Italy.

“Living in a trail running hot spot, it has been inspiring to see many of the U.S. Mountain Running team members compete in the Vail Valley over the years,” Middaugh told Bolt.

“It will be a great honor to represent the USA in Italy this summer.”

The pair is continuing a tradition of Vail Valley runners competing at the U18 Mountain Running Cup. Eagle Valley’s Joslin and Samantha Blair have represented the U.S. at the event, with Joslin coming home with the victory in 2018.

The 15th edition of the invitation-only event comes after two years of cancellations and provides a “unique opportunity for youth mountain runners from around the world to test themselves against the world’s best.” The technical 4.4-kilometer course climbs 230 meters into the foothills shadowed by Monviso, the highest mountain in Italy’s Piedmont Region.