Area prep basketball teams off to hot start

The Eagle Valley boys basketball squad has started the season 1-0 after a 69-61 non-conference victory over Northridge Dec. 1. They relied on teamwork and defense — recording 20 steals and 16 assists as a team — to overcome a somewhat lackluster shooting performance. They shot 37% from the field, compared to 49% for Northridge.

One moment of clean shooting, however, came at a pivotal juncture in the third quarter. Shooting guard Matthew Garvey sized up a long-range bomb from the wing to extend the Eagle Valley lead from four to seven. Later, a moment which punctuated the cohesive defensive effort and passing prowess sealed the fate of the visiting Grizzlies. Bryan Martinez recovered a loose ball while defending his own basket late in the fourth quarter. Without missing a beat, he slung a three-quarter court length Lamelo Ball-like underhanded scoop pass to a streaking Maximus Jaramillo, whose layup made it 59-48 in favor of the Devils and took the life out of any potential Northridge rally.

The hosts did shoot well from the line — 72%, and used it to close out the visitors 69-61.

The next game for head coach Justin Brandt’s club is a Thursday non-conference home matchup against 0-1 Roosevelt.

On the women’s side, Northridge dispatched the Devils, 69-23. The ladies also play Roosevelt in the Eagle Valley gymnasium on Thursday.

Battle Mountain girls are 3-0 as men search for first win

The Battle Mountain girls’ basketball squad is off to a blistering start to the 2021-2022 season. They opened their campaign with a 37-29 win over Grand Junction on the final day of November. This past Friday, they were victorious against Lake County in the first game of a weekend tournament, 50-35. On Saturday, they handily defeated Clear Creek, 49-30. The Huskies have two more non-league games in the near future. They host Niwot on Saturday before traveling to Basalt on Dec. 16.

Mia Bettis, one member of a deep senior class returning for the Huskies, has Battle Mountain off to a 3-0 start to 2021-2022.

Courtesy Photo

The Huskies boys are still in search of their first win this season. Philip Tronsrue’s crew was in Lakewood for a three-game set over the weekend. On Thursday, they fell to Palmer 86-37. After a close loss to Lakewood, 50-47, on Friday, the Huskies were dropped by Greeley Central, 72-42.

Battle Mountain will travel to Grand Junction for a non-league tournament series Dec. 16-18. They will play Delta on Dec. 16, Grand Junction Dec. 17, and Montezuma-Cortez on Dec. 18.