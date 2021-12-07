Area prep basketball teams off to hot start
Huskies girls and Devils boys undefeated to begin 2021-2022 basketball season
The Eagle Valley boys basketball squad has started the season 1-0 after a 69-61 non-conference victory over Northridge Dec. 1. They relied on teamwork and defense — recording 20 steals and 16 assists as a team — to overcome a somewhat lackluster shooting performance. They shot 37% from the field, compared to 49% for Northridge.
One moment of clean shooting, however, came at a pivotal juncture in the third quarter. Shooting guard Matthew Garvey sized up a long-range bomb from the wing to extend the Eagle Valley lead from four to seven. Later, a moment which punctuated the cohesive defensive effort and passing prowess sealed the fate of the visiting Grizzlies. Bryan Martinez recovered a loose ball while defending his own basket late in the fourth quarter. Without missing a beat, he slung a three-quarter court length Lamelo Ball-like underhanded scoop pass to a streaking Maximus Jaramillo, whose layup made it 59-48 in favor of the Devils and took the life out of any potential Northridge rally.
The hosts did shoot well from the line — 72%, and used it to close out the visitors 69-61.
The next game for head coach Justin Brandt’s club is a Thursday non-conference home matchup against 0-1 Roosevelt.
On the women’s side, Northridge dispatched the Devils, 69-23. The ladies also play Roosevelt in the Eagle Valley gymnasium on Thursday.
Battle Mountain girls are 3-0 as men search for first win
The Battle Mountain girls’ basketball squad is off to a blistering start to the 2021-2022 season. They opened their campaign with a 37-29 win over Grand Junction on the final day of November. This past Friday, they were victorious against Lake County in the first game of a weekend tournament, 50-35. On Saturday, they handily defeated Clear Creek, 49-30. The Huskies have two more non-league games in the near future. They host Niwot on Saturday before traveling to Basalt on Dec. 16.
The Huskies boys are still in search of their first win this season. Philip Tronsrue’s crew was in Lakewood for a three-game set over the weekend. On Thursday, they fell to Palmer 86-37. After a close loss to Lakewood, 50-47, on Friday, the Huskies were dropped by Greeley Central, 72-42.
Battle Mountain will travel to Grand Junction for a non-league tournament series Dec. 16-18. They will play Delta on Dec. 16, Grand Junction Dec. 17, and Montezuma-Cortez on Dec. 18.