Aspen hands Battle Mountain its first loss

Battle Mountain fell 16-6 to Aspen on Friday night in Edwards, the Huskies first loss of the 2022 season. Aspen (5-0) now stands alone at the top of the 4A Western Slope League standings.





Molly Kessenich and Marley Lindner each scored three goals to lead the home team. Lindner also scooped up five ground balls. Audrey Knight and Kessenich wreaked havoc on the defensive side, causing two turnovers as well.

Audrey Knight heads downfield Friday afternoon against Aspen.

Battle Mountain hosts Eagle Valley on Monday for what is shaping up to be a critical league matchup. The Devils headed to Roaring Fork Saturday on a three-game winning streak. The Rams (3-1), who travel to Battle Mountain next Thursday, may figure into the league race as well.

Marley Lindner looks to score Friday against Aspen.

Molly Kessenich looks for an open teammate Friday against Aspen.

Sophie Vardaman defends an Aspen player in Friday’s loss to the Skiers in Edwards.

