Aspen wins double state-skiing title

The Vail Daily doesn’t make it a habit of reprinting the same story, but Friday’s second day of the state-ski meet was much like the first.

Aspen easily raced to state titles for both the boys and the girls. The guys outpaced Battle Mountain, 667-620. Aspen girls won in a runaway, 674-594.5, over the Huskies.

Stop us if you heard this one before, but in Nordic, the Weiss family won their respective races. One day after winning the classic, Aspen’s Anders and Elsie Weiss captured freestyle titles on Friday.

It’s the 10th state title for the Skiers’ boys and their second in a row. The Aspen girls took home their ninth crown. for the trivially inclined, Summit leads everyone by a more than a decade with 42 total team titles, evenly split by gender.

Alpine

On a day of carnage — 37 of 101 starters for the boys were DNFs — Aspen went 1-4-5 in Friday’s slalom, essentially clinching the title. After that slalom finish, the Skiers would have to get lost in Nordic in the afternoon. They most certainly did not.

For the second day in a row, Battle Mountain’s boys’ finished second on the Alpine side of things. Will Bettenhausen sped to second, followed by Jakub Pecinka in eighth and Cricket Byrne in 18th. All three are underclassmen, so the future seems bright for the Huskies.

Battle Mountain’s girls took sixth in their slalom. Berit Frischholz had the first-run lead but finished 0.39 seconds off the pace in second place. Huskies junior Hailey Harsch took 10th and Kiana Brausch finished 34th.

Speaking of Brausch, we may be burying the lead a little here — she took home the Skimeister Award as the best female Alpine and Nordic skier in the state. Skiing for Battle Mountain while studying at Vail Christian, it’s Brausch’s second Skimiester in three years.

Brausch is only the second Battle Mountain/Vail Christian athlete to win the award. Ian Hamina did so in 2010.

Emma Kate Burns lead the Vail Mountain School ladies in 20th.

Nordic

Aspen hammered home its win by crushing Maloit Park in the freestyle competition.

The Huskies girls took second with Grace Johnson in sixth; Brausch in 13th and Samantha Lindall in 14th. Vail Mountain School’s Elliot Pribramsky took 12, while Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair was 28th.

For the boys, Eagle Valley’s Ferguson St. John finished third, while the Huskies’ Davis Krueger Sullivan Middaugh chased each other home in sixth and seventh place, respectively.