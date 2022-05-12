Battle Mountain boys lacrosse team hosting clinic to raise money for community service trip

Battle Mountain High School lacrosse players hosting their previous lacrosse clinic: Garrett Ast, Seth Bamford, Sawyer Blair, Tad Davies, Joseph Dekanich, Thomas Dekanich, Carson Dunn, Carter Erving, Hunter Gilbert, Sam Higbie, Jack Kovacik, Max Larsen and Miles McKenzie.

Shannon Mills/Courtesy photo

Some teams build unity through the trust fall. Battle Mountain boys lacrosse team decided to take a different approach.

This June, 13 Huskies will be traveling to Rosarito, Mexico, through Hope Sports, an organization that promotes team-building through community service, to build a home for a family in need.

“As school sports continue to build camaraderie and relationships with teammates, coaches, parents and schools, Hope Sports is providing the Huskies with a new way to build team spirit,” stated sophomore Carson Dunn.

“This summer, players from the BMHS lacrosse team are making an impact on the world and changing another family’s life that is in need by building a house in Mexico. This unique team building experience through community service will undoubtedly contribute to a stronger group of high schoolers in our own community.”

In order to raise funds, the boys making the trip — Carson Dunn, Garrett Ast, Seth Bamford, Sawyer Blair, Tad Davies, Joseph Dekanich, Thomas Dekanich, Carter Erving, Hunter Gilbert, Sam Higbie, Jack Kovacik, Max Larsen and Miles McKenzie — will be hosting a lacrosse clinic for boys grades 3-8 on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at Freedom Park Field 2. A similar event hosted a few weeks ago was such a success, it is “back by popular demand.”

There is a suggested donation of $25/athlete for the day, which will include drills, shooting and a scrimmage — all led by Battle Mountain lacrosse players. To RSVP or for more information, reach out to Emily Larsen at: emily.larsen@eagleschools.net

To learn more or donate go to eaglecounty.funraise.org