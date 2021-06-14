Battle Mountain girls track and field win league championship

Battle Mountain’s girls track and field team won their league championships this past weekend in Grand Junction.

Alicia Pribramsky, Special to the Daily

Battle Mountain’s girls track and field team won their league championships this past weekend in Grand Junction. Next is the last chance qualifying round in St. Vrain before the girls head off to States.

“This is the sixth consecutive league championship the girls have won,” Huskies coach Rob Parish said. “Everyone is very excited and we feel so fortunate to have had a season that felt pretty normal, actually.”

VMS athletic director gives shout-out to Huskies runner

Bobby Ecker, athletic director of Vail Mountain School, shared excitement for a fellow alumna in an email sent to VMS students and staff. “Elliot Pribramsky competes for the BMHS Huskies Track team. Last week the girls solidified first place in the league and will be heading to the state championships,” Ecker wrote. Pribramsky is a 2021 VMS grad, who was recruited to be a part of the XC and Track and Field teams at CU Boulder this fall.

Pribramsky has been solidifying her role as star distance runner. She shone in the recent Randall Hess Invitational with a 5:08 mile, claiming the win as well as a meet record. The Huskies took second place overall that day in a statewide tournament of thirty-two teams, a significant win that offers an optimistic outlook for the Huskies as they head to states.