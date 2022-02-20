Battle Mountain girls win Colorado high school state ski championship

Battle Mountain claimed its sixth girls ski state championship on Friday in Granby.

Jeff Apps/Courtesy photo

The Battle Mountain girls claimed their sixth Colorado high school state ski championship on Friday, defeating two-time defending champions Aspen by the thinnest of margins: two points.

“It was a team effort, no doubt. Every point counted,” said Alpine coach Erik Gilbert.

“It’s a fight, and its really special when it’s a team event, because you are racing for more than yourself.”

Nordic coach Jeff Apps brought his athletes to Winter Park to watch the early morning Alpine races. Gilbert reciprocated for the late afternoon Nordic events at Snow Mountain Ranch.

“They feed on each other,” Apps said.

“It was fun to be able to come back together at the end of the season and be one unit,” Gilbert noted, inspired by the camaraderie. The former University of Vermont All-American hopes to intentionally implement more full-team experiences next year.

“The sports are different, but the nature of team is not,” he said after winning a state title in his inaugural season as coach.

Senior Robin Pavelich helped out, racing to second in the giant slalom and fourth in the slalom. Gilbert said Pavelich, who is “technically an amazing skier,” knew the importance of her points to the team total and dialed down her level of risk a notch. “She recognized there was a job to do and needed to deliver – she kept that in mind,” said Gilbert. “She makes some of the most beautiful turns out there, no doubt about it.”

After taking care of business at Winter Park, the attention shifted 14 miles down the road, where Apps, not concerned about the choice of grip wax with stable conditions — a common stressor for Nordic coaches — made every millennial across Colorado gasp with a gutsy play call.

“OK, phones off,” he declared to his team before the race.

“It doesn’t matter what they do,” he said in reference to his athletes checking Alpine results to see what was needed to win.

“I want you guys to do your race,” Apps remembered saying.

Exposed at the YMCA of the Rockies venue, the athletes kept busy trying to stay warm. After the skate race on Thursday, Molly Reeder couldn’t feel her feet, and Addison Beuche warmed hers up on a teammates stomach, paying homage to the famous Norwegian centenarian skier Jackrabbit Johannsen. Apps was not surprised by the grit of his athletes.

“Nobody complained at all,” he said.

Battle Mountain sophomore Addison Beuche shows how to climb during the skate portion of the CHSSA state ski championships in Granby.

David Cudd/Courtesy photo

The toughness transferred to the racing, too. The Huskies’ no. 1 skier, Beuche, had her injured wrist taped up for both races. “Are you OK?” the coach asked her before Friday’s classic. “I’ll get through it,” was the reply.

“She put it down two days in a row,” said Apps. “And on the bus, she was the one keeping track of bodies. That’s the kind of kid she is.”

The Huskies have a bright future. Most of the Nordic squad returns and the enterprising Gilbert is confident he can improve imparting his background experience towards a community-based vision moving forward.

“It was a joy to work with these kids,” he said.

“I came out of it really stimulated to help create something that’s going to be awesome.”

Girls team points – CHSSA State Ski Meet School Skate Classic Giant Slalom Slalom Total Battle Mountain 145 153 150 129 577 Aspen 136 145 131 163 575 Middle Park 146 171 94 156 567 Summit 170 57 165 165 557 Steamboat 142 138 138 127 545 Lake County 162 149 129 84 524 Nederland 118 124 137 134 513 Evergreen 56 61 156 152 425 Eagle Valley 125 132 33 65 358 Vail Mountain School 63 67 91 0 251 Poudre 115 130 0 0 248 Clear Creek 52 59 62 60 233 Durango 0 0 76 119 195 CRMS 64 66 30 30 190 Platte Canyon 0 0 87 40 127

Eagle Valley boys sweep Nordic titles and Battle Mountain gets second overall

As predicted, the boys’ individual race was juicy. Ferguson St. John was out to avenge his only loss on the year — last weekend to Sullivan Middaugh in Steamboat, a meet head coach Paul Steiner saw as a beneficial wake up call for his entire team.

“I think Steamboat was good for us. Rolling in, the boys really wanted it,” he claimed about the rare defeat.

Flush with confidence, Middaugh went with St. John, who opted to eschew extra grip wax to help with stick on the two major climbs, double-poling instead. Meanwhile, Lake County’s Jace Peters lurked in third.

With a kilometer to go, Steiner knew what his star needed to do. “Buddy, you just gotta drop the hammer like nobody’s business,” he recalled of the basic translation for his sideline cheering. St. John responded, winning the race by 25 seconds.

“Ferg did what Ferg does,” he said.

Middaugh paid a price for going for St. John, eventually getting swallowed up by Peters.

“It was a perfect competition,” Apps said he told Middaugh. “You went for the win, and that is awesome.”

Other heroes hid in the data for both teams. Luke Olmstead collapsed to the ground for five minutes after finishing in 19th as the third Husky on Friday, behind sophomore Miles McKenzie in 13th.

“Exhausted with that smile on, I’m like, ‘God you’re awesome,’” Apps proudly said about those performances.

For the Devils, who took the top team points on both classic and skate days, there was a collision that junior Jake Drever escaped from with only two kilometers remaining.

“He just cowboy’d up beyond belief,” Steiner said of the 12th-place finish, critical to their two point win over Middle Park in the Nordic-only score.

“Everything was awesome. I was so happy for both the girls and boys. The seniors were tough as nails and willing to ‘full send’ regardless of what we were doing.”

The culture of skiing has steadily grown in Steiner’s program, which emphasized increasing speed since the last state meet. The team was special.

“I’ve been telling them since the summer, you guys got a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a down-valley ski team,” Steiner said. “The seniors embraced the moment.”

In ther overall points, the Huskies men placed second, falling to Summit by 27.5 points. Eagle Valley took fourth on the strength of their two Nordic sweeps.

“Having the girls first and the boys second — that’s absolutely awesome,” said Apps.