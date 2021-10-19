Battle Mountain hosts Queens Volleyball Tournament Valor High School takes #1 at weekend tournament Local Preps Local-preps | Vail Daily Staff Report Valor High School won the Queens Volleyball Tournament at Battle Mountain High School in October. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo VMS’ Cloe Cunningham going for a kill. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo BMHS’ Sadi Petrovski getting team congrats. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo Huskies’ front line sending their signals. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo BMHS' Anna Glass sets for Lexi Barthuly. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo Support Local JournalismDonate