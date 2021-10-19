 Battle Mountain hosts Queens Volleyball Tournament | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Battle Mountain hosts Queens Volleyball Tournament

Valor High School takes #1 at weekend tournament

Local Preps Local-preps |

  

Valor High School won the Queens Volleyball Tournament at Battle Mountain High School in October.
Rex Keep/Courtesy photo
VMS’ Cloe Cunningham going for a kill.
Rex Keep/Courtesy photo
BMHS’ Sadi Petrovski getting team congrats.
Rex Keep/Courtesy photo
Huskies’ front line sending their signals.
Rex Keep/Courtesy photo
BMHS' Anna Glass sets for Lexi Barthuly.
Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism