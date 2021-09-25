Battle Mountain soccer falls to Atlas Prep in OT thriller

Battle Mountain’s Lee Soto advances the ball Saturday against Atlas Prep in Edwards. The Huskies lost 3-2 in overtime.

Barry Eckhaus/For the Vail Daily

EDWARDS — With his team facing a 2-0 hole against visiting Atlas Prep on Saturday, Battle Mountain soccer coach Dave Cope couldn’t help but think back to the Friday lesson he taught on Thomas Paine.

“These are the times that try men’s souls,” said Cope, a longtime social studies teacher at the high school. “I thought our response was great.”

That response: a frantic second-half rally that resulted in two huge Huskies goals to knot the match at 2-2 and force overtime on a gorgeous fall day for soccer. In the extra period, both teams had their chances to walk away a winner, but it was Atlas Prep that banged home the golden goal.

Aron Flores, who had given Huskies defenders fits all day, caught up to crossing pass on the right side of the net and zipped in the winning score.

Battle Mountain’s Joseph Fernandez gets tripped up from a slide tackle by Atlas Prep’s Noay Pelayo on Saturday in Edwards.

Barry Eckhaus/For the Vail Daily

Flores and the visiting Gryphons celebrated like crazy, while Huskies players collapsed to the turf in shock, ending what had been an excellent match between two evenly matched, well-coached teams.

Atlas Prep improved to 6-1 overall while Battle Mountain dropped to 5-3 overall.

The 3A Gryphons’ lone loss so far this season is to 4A Cheyenne Mountain.

Battle Mountain’s three losses — all of them out of conference — have come against some of the state’s best: Mullen, Durango and Atlas Prep, which will likely be in the mix for the 3A state title this fall.

Daniel Becera, 4, and Sergio Sanchez, 14, of Battle Mountain fight to gain possession from Atlas Prep’s Luis Vega on Saturday in Edwards. Vega gave the Huskies defenders fits throughout the game.

Barry Eckhaus/For the Vail Daily

“This was such a good test,” Cope said. “We stuck together. Either team could have won that game in overtime and it turned out it was them. Congratulations to them, and that’s why we scheduled them. We knew they were going to be a really good team and I’m looking forward to playing them again next year.”

Atlas Prep coach Teo Jackson said he’d met Cope at a coaching clinic a while back, and found they had similar philosophies on scheduling quality non-league matches to build winners. The Gryphons, who made it all the way to the 3A state semifinals two years ago, have six 4A schools on their schedule this year.

“We know that every play matters in games like these, where it’s close margins,” Jackson said. “As we saw, the game turned real fast. It’s 2-0 and all of the sudden it’s 2-2 before we blink.”

Battle Mountain’s Joseph Fernandez goes up for a header over Atlas Prep’s Luis Vega.

Barry Eckhaus/For the Vail Daily

OK, maybe not that fast, but the Huskies flipped a switch quickly after Flores put the Gryphons up 2-0 just two minutes into the second half.

In the 46th minute of the match, Battle Mountain’s Sam Koontz made a run down the right side and, without much of an angle on the goal, blasted a shot right at the Gryphons’ keeper. The shot bounced off the keeper’s hands and fell neatly into the corner of the net to cut the lead to one.

“I was just trying to put it on goal. Stuff happens when you put it there,” Koontz said. “There’s power in accuracy.”

Less than three minutes later, Battle Mountain tied it up when Yahir Eguis corralled a ball in the box off an awkward bounce and put it on net before the Gryphons keeper could react.

Knotted at 2-2, both teams tried to break a second-half clinch where they matched each other for shots on goal and even yellow cards.

Battle Mountain goalie Cruz Ramirez came up big by gobbling up a shot by Luis Vega on a breakaway. Both Vega and Flores had multiple scoring opportunities by catching up to well-placed diagonal through balls, although a few of those chances drew whistles for offsides.

“That’s what we’re working on,” Jackson said. “Control the ball, keep it on the floor and play those balls through the defense and [Flores and Vega] run onto them and they’re good.”

Daniel Becera of Battle Mountain advances the ball past an Atlas Prep player Saturday in Edwards.

Barry Eckhaus/For the Vail Daily

After the game, Koontz said the loss — which snapped a five-game winning streak — will only serve as motivation as the Huskies get back to work Monday.

“It’s always tough coming back from down 0-2. We were playing so good to get back to 2-2 and it just sucks to lose in overtime,” he said. “But from a loss like this, we actually learn more than you might think. We’re going to come back with the fire we have from this loss.”

The Huskies travel to league rival Steamboat Springs on Thursday, then return home Saturday for another stiff non-league test against Denver East.