Deep fields expected at CHSSL Nordic races this Saturday at Maloit Park

One of the more star-studded fields in recent memory will congregate at Maloit Park on Saturday for the second Colorado High School Ski League (CHSSL) race of the season. The state qualifier event opens with a wave start classic 3-kilometer race at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for the boys and girls, respectively, and finishes with a 5-kilometer mass start skate race for each gender at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

Eagle Valley’s Ferguson St. John, undefeated this season, including two non-league races in Leadville in late December and early January, will look to keep his hot streak going in Minturn.

“The guy’s just a beast,” Battle Mountain coach Jeff Apps said.

St. John, who has dual citizenship and often traveled to his mother’s birth country of New Zealand before COVID, hopes to study mechanical engineering while finding some sort of competitive outlet on the island country in the future. One person who did crack the on-snow code for St. John is teammate Lukas Bergsten. At the Arrowhead Uphill Skimo competition, Bergsten won the 0-19 age group dual by 19 seconds.

”I’m actually a backcountry skier and I just drag Ferguson along with me for the race because its fun,“ Bergsten joked. “We both had a lot of fun, so we’ve been looking at a couple of skimo races for after the Nordic season is done. We ski everyday together and we’re always training together, so it’s really good.”

“It’s been really good — the team’s really come together, ” St. John said about his season.

When they aren’t bouncing A.P. stats or calculus questions off of one another, the dynamic duo and close friends lead a Devils squad primed to challenge Aspen for the state team title Feb. 17-18 at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby.

Eagle Valley senior Lukas Bergsten is hopeful that the Devils boys Nordic team can win a state title in February.

Paul Steiner/Courtesy photo

“Our goal is 100% to win,” said Bergsten.

“It’s definitely within our reach,” St. John agreed. “We have to seize the opportunity we have with how fast our team is this year.”

A training volume increase — some Devils are doing double workouts — has fueled the team’s growth. “We’ve been able to ski locally a lot more this year, which has been nice,” Bergsten said. St. John noted an increased focus on pole speed and technique as well.

“There’s definitely a lot more excitement about the team because of the amount of effort going in and everyone wants to do their best to give back to Steiner for what he’s been putting in,” St. John said about the third-year coach Paul Steiner.

On Saturday, they’ll enjoy the camaraderie of cross-county competition. Their favorite fall foes from Battle Mountain include Sullivan Middaugh, currently the second ranked skier in the all-state points.

“Its super fun to ski with Sully. It’s really cool that we have a bunch of guys in the valley who aren’t club skiers who are still in it and kind of fast,” Bergsten noted of the Xterra champion.

Both St. John and Bergsten expect Middaugh to make his moves on the steep uphills, while they’ll have to wait to assert their dominance on the flatter sections, where the double pole technique is most effective.

“Game on!” Apps declared about the friendly showdown between Middaugh and the Devils pair. Apps has had his crew at Maloit Park all week practicing mass starts and navigating the technical downhills of the FIS-homologated course.

“We’re right where I want us to be,” coach Jeff Apps said, noting the tender balance between showing cards to the competition with peaking physiologically.

Sullivan Middaugh of Battle Mountain is one of a handful of local prep runners who excels in Nordic skiing. His Huskies will be in action at Maloit Park on Saturday.

Carrie Williams/Courtesy photo

Will Brunner, a runner for the Huskies and skier for Vail Mountain School will be in the mix as well. The girls’ race is also stacked with running talent.

Eagle Valley’s top skier is Northern Arizona commit Sam Blair, the Vail Daily’s Fall Athlete of the Year. Blair has found her balance on skis recently, placing second overall to Ella Hagen of Summit in last weekend’s race at Gold Run. Hagen, another elite Colorado prep runner, will be expected to carry the Tiger contingent this weekend as well.

Even Battle Mountain’s team victory last weekend was a testament to the depth of what Apps calls, “the Parish-effect,” in recognition of the Battle Mountain cross-country coach’s perennially successful program. Lindsey Whitton, Presley Smith, and Haley McKenzie were the scoring trio at Gold Run and have been skiing well all year after their strong fall seasons.

“The girls are very malleable — you tell them what to do and they’ll do it. We’re very lucky that way,” Apps said.

The Lake County talent hotbed

Lake County’s Jace Peters could throw a wrench in any valley athlete’s agenda. The Panther junior shaved 90 seconds off his 5-kilometer running best this fall and has translated the aerobic fitness into a fiery Nordic campaign. Racing Rocky Mountain Nordic division races alongside his school’s CHSSL events, Peters is well positioned to qualify for Junior Nationals in Minneapolis in March.

“He will destroy next year as well,” St. John admitted.

“I think in a classic race it is too close to call; any of them could win,” Lake County coach Karl Remsen stated in an email regarding the stiff boys competition Saturday.

“Jace had worked hard over the last year with the help of his other coaches,” Remsen noted. Peters’s mom and dad devised plans for running and the weightroom while middle school program coach and former Dartmouth skier Christine Horning has helped to improve his technique.

Horning’s daughters and Peters’s Panther teammates Rose and Adele, part time Ski and Snowboard Club Vail skiers, are two of the nation’s top U18 and U20 skiers, respectively. Both competed at U.S. Senior Nationals to start the year; Rose’s performances earned her a trip to the U18 Nation’s Cup in Norway, which was canceled on account of COVID. With Adele sidelined from an ankle injury, she will be the headliner in Saturday’s girls event.

Remsen who has built a formidable program in Leadville, also home of Summit Nordic Ski Club athlete Nina Schamberger, one of the best U20 skiers in the world , said the idea of his athletes seeking further growth from others is encouraged.

“I want my team to learn to ski, learn to train, and fall in love with a sport they can do for the rest of their lives,” Remsen said about his philosophy.

“I think my openness to having athletes be able to do other things during the winter has helped to grow my team.” In striking a balance between meeting the needs of both the uber-driven and the first-timers, his group has ballooned to 24 athletes, with only four solely focused on Nordic.

“I’m always excited to see my new skiers get out there and mix it up,” Remsen said, noting his excitement to see Logan Charles and Raymond Harvey complete their first career classic race.

At the end of the day, Apps summarized what every member of the skinny ski community feels about a hard day of racing.

“If everybody’s doing Nordic, everybody wins.”