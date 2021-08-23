Devils harriers impress in opener at Parker

Devils harriers Charlie Schafer followed by Ferguson St. John come into the final stretch at the Chaparral Cottonwood Invitational on Saturday in Parker.

Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley cross-country team dusted off the summer rust down at the Chaparral Cottonwood Invitational on Saturday in Parker.

Both teams performed well, with the Devils girls placing third and the boys taking home the second-place hardware among 13 squads, most of them 5A teams.

Samantha Blair was the top finisher for the girls individually fifth place, with Jordan Neifert just three spots behind in eighth. The boys squad was led by Jake Drever, who took sixth. Drever is looking to have quite the season ahead of the pack as former Front Range runner Gage Neilsen is off to Coastal Carolina University to run for the Chanticleers.

Hoss Awards for the day went to Armando Fuentes and Addison Marsh.

Full team results

Girls

5. Samantha Blair 20:16

8. Jordan Neifert 21:11

36. Ellie Shroll 23:49

39. Anastacia Baker 23:55

49. Lucy Mccann 24:31

92. Karelly Gallegos 27:37.00

93. Hayley Bates 27:37

Boys

6. Jake Drever 17:27

14. Ferguson St. John 18:20

15. Charlie Schafer 18:20

28. Cooper Filmore 19:08

30. Lukas Bergsten 19:12

49. Steven Manzo 19:58

70. Charlie Callis 21:07