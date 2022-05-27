Eagle Valley and VMS golfers headed to state tournament

Eagle Valley’s Anna Gill and Kylee Hughes with their state qualifier ribbons.

Zachary Haglin/Courtesy photo

Six local golfers will compete in the CHSAA state golf tournament next week after stellar performances at their respective region championships. Eagle Valley’s Kylee Hughes and Anna Gill qualified for the 4A state championships after finishing second and sixth, respectively, at the 4A Region 4 tournament on Monday in Montrose and Vail Mountain School qualified as a team after placing second in the 3A Region 4 tournament on Tuesday in Alamosa.

Gore Ranger athletes Ava Crowley, Annika Shikverg, Madison Milligan and Logan Nobrega will play in the 3A state tournament May 31-June 1 in Broomfield. Sage Sappenfield, Emily Law, Samara Hitt, and Sarah Katherine Baumer were also on the team.

Eagle Valley High School’s 4A region team: Kylee Hughes, Anna Gill, Grace Schultz and Emma Stamp.

Zachary Haglin/Courtesy photo

Hughes shot a 75 at Cobble Creek in Montrose for her second place finish while Gill tied for sixth with an 84. Sofia Choi of Mullen shot 68 to win. The 4A tournament will take place at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction.