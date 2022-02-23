Eagle Valley girls basketball season ends with playoff loss

Josie Fitzsimmons, shown in a game earlier this season, scored 12 points in Eagle Valley’s first round state tournament loss to Lewis-Palmer on Tuesday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

After squeaking into the 4A Colorado state girls basketball tournament as the 45th (out of 48) seed with a regular season finale victory over Steamboat Springs, Eagle Valley’s gritty 2021-22 season finally came to an end after a 58-43 loss to no. 20 Lewis Palmer 58-43 on Tuesday.

“They were tall, long and could shoot the lights out,” stated head coach Vinny Cisneros of the rather storied basketball program that boasted a deceiving 14-10 record. “We had a great scouting report and executed our game plan pretty well.”

The Devils came out believing, opening the game with a 7-0 run and building a 12-10 first quarter lead. They went cold in the second, scoring just three points to trail by eight at the half.

The gap grew minimally from that point, as both teams exchanged haymakers throughout the second half. The Devils drained six 3-pointers in the final two quarters; Anna Gill, who led the team with 16 points, accounted for four. Josie Fitzsimmons chipped in 12 points.

“We hung tough with them and gave them a run for their money,” Cisneros said.

Alexa Alderete, Alyssa Jones, and C.J. Yurcak had the task of containing double-double machine Griffin Greenwood and sharp-shooter Emma Jones. They held the latter under her season average. Still, the Rangers’ eight 3-pointers were too much to overcome.

“We gave a really good team our best performance of the season when it mattered the most,” Cisneros concluded. “We gave everything we had, proved we belonged on that stage and earned a ton of respect from everyone in that gym. I couldn’t be more proud of how we finished the season.”

Even as an underdog, the Devils continued to demonstrate growth. “I think we were one of three teams that were truly competitive and that speaks volumes to how far this program has come in a short amount of time,” Cisneros stated. Eagle Valley ends their season with an 8-16 overall record.

The Eagle Valley boys (18-5) earned a first round bye as the No.15 seed in the 4A boys state basketball tournament. They will play against the winner of no. 18 Mesa Ridge and no. 47 Pueblo East on Feb. 26.