Eagle Valley harriers conquer the mud at West Grand Invite

Eagle Valley junior Jenna Neifert fights through biggest mud pit on the course with a smile at Saturday’s West Grand Invitational in Kremmling.

Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley varsity cross-country teams got a lot more than they expected at the West Grand Invitational on Saturday. A lot more mud, that is.

The Devils boys won the meet and the girls placed second as they took on five other schools and navigated the soggy terrain.

“Despite all of the mud and puddles, I still found the course to be enjoyable,“ said junior Gavin Doan said.

With some of the usual suspects taking a week off of racing, younger runners took the top spots for the Devils. Freshmen Alden Wyatt has improved each week and placed 11th for the girls while sophomore Armando Fuentes finished third to lead the Devils contingent in the boys race.

The Devils boys had five runners in the top 10, making it easy to see the team winner at the awards ceremony.

Fuentes led the way, finishing third in 21 minutes, 5 seconds followed by Steven Manzo, (fourth, 21:43), Gavin Doan (fifth, 21:56), Cade Mather (eighth, 22:05) Sebastian Montes (ninth, 22:30). Jackson Filmore also finished fifteenth (23:09) and Jackie Woods took 21st (24:03).

Sophomore Sebastian Montes fares better than his fellow competitor as he navigates the slippery mud at the West Grand Invitational on Saturday.

Courtesy photo

In the girls race, Wyatt took 11th in 27:15, followed by Addison Marsh (19th, 28:20), Ava Bergsten (22nd, 28:57) enna Neifert (23rd, 29:30), Wendy Cardenas (25th, 30:19) and Hailey Taylor (27th, 30:35).

The weekly Hoss trophy went to sophomore Neifert for her swimming efforts in the mud and to Filmore for his solid race.

The Devils will be down in Littleton for the Liberty Bell Invitational on Saturday and will hope leave the mud in Kremmling.

While Eagle Valley’s varsity teams were navigating the mud in Kremmling, Battle Mountain’s harriers ran against some of the best 4A and 5A schools in the state at Saturday’s Cheyenne Mountain Stampede in Colorado Springs.

The Huskies girls, led by Milaina Almonte in fifth with a time of 19 minutes, 50.70 seconds, took second among 4A schools with 82 points. Nearby Air Academy, led by sophomore Bethany Michalak, who absolutely dominated the race with a winning time of 17:55.30 — a whole 90 seconds ahead of runner-up Ella Hagen of Summit High School — won the girls team title with 54 points.

The other Huskies to score were sophomore Lindsey Whitton (sixth, 19:55.60), sophomore Lindsey Kiehl (eighth, 20:08.40), sophomore Addison Beuche (31st, 22:12.70) and sophomore Presley Smith (32nd, 22:19.60).

Other finishers for the Huskies girls included Gabby Leonardo (40th, 22:32.10), Hudson Turner (79th, 24:06.30) Molly Roberts (89th, 24:39.00), Stella Jackson (120th, 26:23.40) and Kira Hower (123rd, 26:33.00)

In the boys race, the season debut of senior Sullivan Middaugh, who took third among 4A runners in 16:16.30, led the Huskies boys a runner-up team finish behind Palmer Ridge.

The Huskies boys placed four runners in the top 14.

After Sullivan Middaugh, the Huskies point scorers were sophomore Porter Middaugh (eighth, 16:36.70), sophomore William Brunner (11th, 17:08.80), sophomore Jorge Sinoloa (14th, 17:18.90) and senior Kaden Williams (30th, 17:44.70)

Other Huskies finishers were junior Bergen Drummet (62nd,18:46.20), junior Alessandro Cantalle (66th, 18:48.90), senior Hayden Krueger (91st, 19:50.90) and junior Eli Grundberg (114th, 20:25.60)