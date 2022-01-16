Eagle Valley tied for league lead after win over Palisade

Sophie Webster shoots a free throw in Saturday’s 43-32 home victory over Palisade on Saturday.

Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo

Jasmine Fontana scored 15 points, Josie Fitzsimmons added 12, and Alyssa Jones chipped in eight to help the Eagle Valley girls basketball team rebound from a buzzer-beating loss to Summit on Thursday for a 43-32 victory over Palisade on Saturday in Gypsum.

Head coach Vinny Cisneros came into the game with only seven players; several were out from either scheduling conflicts or unexpected injuries.

“Really gutsy win being so shorthanded,” he stated about his team’s gritty victory.

“It was nice to see us close it out down the stretch late in the game from the free throw line.”

The Devils went 7-for-11 from the charity strike to improve to 5-7 overall and 2-1 in league play. They host Glenwood Springs on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The Devil boys lost to Palisade 79-58 on Saturday, ending their six-game winning streak. Palisade is 2-0 in league play, tied with Glenwood Springs atop the standings. At 2-1, Eagle Valley will be looking to even things up when they face the Demons at home on Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Nikko Von Stralendorff wins the tip-off in dominating fashion in Saturday’s game against Palisade in Gypsum.

Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo

Vail Christian defeats Caprock Academy 43-42 to hand 1A school first loss of the year

Vail Christian boys basketball team kept its winning ways alive on Friday night, squeeking out a one-point victory over previously undefeated Caprock Academy 43-42 in Edwards. The Eagles came into the game ranked No. 9 in 1A.

Leo Rothenburg drilled three 3-pointers in the game to lead the Saints with 11 points. Jesse Gonzales and Sean Boselli each chipped in eight points in the low scoring affair, which was the Saint’s fourth consecutive win. Jonathon Abshear scored 17 points for Caprock Academy in the loss.

The Lady Saints fell to Caprock Academy 35-24 on Friday before losing to Cedaredge 51-11 on Saturday. Both teams return to action on Jan. 21 for home games against Hayden.

Vail Mountain suffers first loss since December against Caprock Academy

It took two overtimes, but when the dust finally settled in Grand Junction on Saturday, the Eagles had themselves a 63-56 victory over visiting Vail Mountain. The Gore Rangers hadn’t lost since their Dec. 7 contest against 3A Aspen, which remains 8-0. Vail Mountain fell to 7-2, while Caprock Academy improved to 7-1.

Vail Mountain remains tied with Vail Christian atop the 2A/1A Western Slope League standings. The Gore Rangers defeated the Saints 62-54 on Dec. 4. The teams face-off again Feb. 5.

Up next for Vail Mountain is a home game against Coal Ridge on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Battle Mountain basketball teams struggle on road trip

Summit High School’s Jack Schierholz defends against a pass during the forth quarter of the varsity boys basketball game against Battle Mountain Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain’s boys and girls basketball teams were winless in back-to-back road games against Summit and Northridge on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

After jumping out to a 20-18 lead against the Tigers, the Huskies held a 37-35 advantage over Summit heading into the fourth. From there, the mid-range game of Jack Schierholz and Mac Scroggins elevated the Tigers to one of their first leads with just four minutes remaining. It remained close until foul shooting pushed the final to 60-48 and gave Summit its first league win of the year.

The Lady Huskies also traveled to Summit, facing a Tiger team fresh off of a buzzer-beating win over Eagle Valley on Thursday. Friday’s game proved to be a nail-biter as well. Going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers led 32-25 when several quick Husky buckets helped bring the visitors to within two.

With just over a minute to go and the score 37-34, Tigers, Summit’s Callie Smith closed the door with a pair of clutch free throws to extend the lead to five. The final ended up being 40-34, improving Summit’s league record to 2-1. Battle Mountain fell to 0-2.

On Saturday, the Huskies traveled to Northridge for a non-league matchup. In the boys game, a strong first quarter put the hosts up 16-4. Offensive woes plagued the Huskies throughout the first half, as they mustered only 11 points. Despite a much stronger second half, they ultimately fell, 57-40, dropping their record to 1-8. The girls lost 52-26 to a Grizzlies squad which improved to 11-2. Battle Mountain is now 4-6.

The Huskies host Lake County on Jan. 18.

Eagle Valley takes small squad to Armando Rodriguez Memorial Tournament

The Eagle Valley wrestling team, downsized due to illness, took four athletes to Centennial for the Armando Rodriguez Tournament on Saturday. Will Geiman made quick work of his three opponents en route to victory in the 195-pound weight class. Geiman, ranked No. 2 in class 4A, defeated Walter Polanco of Far Northeast in the final, 4-0. No. 7 ranked Kodi Raper finished fourth in the 145-pound weight class, Colby Burpo was seventh and Brody Nielsen just came up short of placing as the Devils finished 15th out of 25 teams.