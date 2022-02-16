Good to go: Geiman and Good lead Eagle Valley into state wrestling tournament

Eagle Valley’s Will Geiman took second at regions last week, but will have a shot at redemption against Broomfield champion Morgen Watt this weekend at state.

Melvin Valdez/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley senior Will Geiman and freshman Cole Good will join Battle Mountain’s Ignacio Velasco and Matthew Marshall at the Colorado state wrestling championships at Ball Arena starting Thursday.

For the young Devils team, the emergence of Good, who entered his 120-pound 4A region 1 tournament on the heels of just breaking the top 20 in the state’s rankings, could pay dividends for a squad consisting of 75% freshmen. “It’s pretty hard to qualify as a freshman,” head coach Melvin Valdez said of Good, who also coached Lucas Comroe, a four-time state placer who is now at Queens University.

“We’re kind of in the rebuilding phase for sure. With Cole doing, it’s going to make those kids rise to the occasion.”

Improving steadily throughout the year, Good (33-13) probably benefits from the occasional tip at the breakfast table — his dad is the middle school coach in Eagle and has guided the Bald Eagle feeder program for a few years, too. “That’s where we owe the beginning experience for,” Valdez said of the club that gets kids started in the sport around the age of four.

“Talking to his dad … he gave us a thank you that he’s gotten to the point that he is right now as far as experience,” Valdez said.

“Pretty good outlook for that kid for the next three years.“

The shy and cerebral wrestler has been growing into his body lately. “You can tell he’s an athlete, but he doesn’t realize what he can do,” his coach said. “He flow wrestles really well — one move to another — and he thinks really well.”

He doesn’t rely on his brute strength, something his coach sees as a potential advantage. “I tell him, ‘Well, you know what, 80% of wrestling is in your head,’” Valdez chuckled truthfully.

With most freshmen hanging out in the 106 and 113 pound weight classes, Good will be forced to test his mental metal against more seasoned, generally older opponents. “Hey, you know we’ve got to beat everybody anyway, so whoever meets up with you, we just go,” Valdez said about what he’s been telling the freshman.

Perhaps on the other end of the spectrum, Will Geiman has chiseled every ounce of his physically imposing 6-foot-plus frame through a year-round dedication to weight training. It isn’t to say he lacks brains, though. This fall, he captained the Devils with apt decision-making at the quarterback position and has signed to play football at Western Colorado.

Melvin Valdez/Courtesy photo

“We still have some unfinished business with Will,” Valdez said. At the region tournament, Geiman fell to the now No. 2 ranked wrestler in 4A (Geiman had held that post for the majority of the season), Morgen Watt of Broomfield. Two of the blemishes on Geiman’s sterling 41-3 record are to Watt and the No. 1 ranked 4A wrestler, Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi. Both will be at Ball Arena this weekend, and to set up a rematch with Watt, Geiman will have to first take down Gagliardi on his side of the bracket.

“And kind of get a little bit of revenge on both sides,” Valdez said of the potential route to to the top of the podium.

Though on paper, the gaudy record and prominent ranking might signal a longstanding dominance, Geiman’s notable 2022 campaign, which will end with his first trip to state, is much more the culmination of what has been a gradual progression. “You got guys who start out with really great technique — Will, he just works hard and he does the basics,” his coach said, noting that his technique isn’t too shabby either. “All the hard work is paying off for him.”

Though his main athletic focus is football, the senior has been a leader in the wrestling room, too.

“He’s a born leader for sure; he’s a good inspiration for these kids as far as being a big muscle guy who works hard,” Valdez said, noting that Geiman’s only missed practice came when he signed his national letter of intent for Western.

Valdez has had to bring in 220-pound heavyweight alumni to roll around with his top wrestler at practice. “He’s the big guy in the room,” said the coach, who also saw his youngest son trade off varsity starts with Geiman last season. Even though he will prioritize the gridiron, Valdez isn’t convinced it will be his only activity next year.

“He might end up being a dual sport kid,” he said. “I wouldn’t put it past him as far as what he does and how he competes.”

Heading into the first of three days of competition starting Thursday, the experienced coach has been deriving confidence from the basics. In the past, he has shown experienced kids more advanced moves, but this season has brought encouragement knowing that his athletes can still be successful relying on the fundamentals.

“This team is young and It takes you back to going to the basics, knowing that you can still do good things with just the basics,” he said when reflecting on the most rewarding part of the season.

“You can still win championships, you can still win matches with just the basics. That’s kind of the deal that’s inspiring now.”