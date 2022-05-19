Huskies face Northfield in region baseball tournament

Battle Mountain enters the 4A playoffs with a 13-10 record.

Ben Dodds/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain snagged the 29th seed and will face No. 4 Northfield Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the 4A Region 3 baseball tournament. The Huskies (13-10) finished the regular season with a commanding 11-1 win over Basalt.

Northfield (20-3) enters postseason play on a six-game winning streak. They were first in the 4A Denver Prep League with a 17-1 record and are led by Mason Sukigara, who has posted a 1.05 ERA on the mound and boasts a 0.625 batting average to go along with 21 stolen bases this season. The offensive juggernaut out of Denver has averaged 11 runs scored per game as a team.

Elijah Morales has been the anchor for Battle Mountain all season, striking fear into opposing pitchers with his strength at the plate and speed around the bases. The senior has belted eight homeruns, has a 0.635 batting average, and leads the team in every offensive category except doubles. He has split time on the mound as well and is serviceable at any position in the field, where he is third on the team in fielding percentage.

Tanner Roberts is second on the team in hits this season as the Huskies prepare for postseason play against Northfield on Friday.

Ben Dodds/Courtesy photo

No. 11 Summit is the other area school to qualify for the postseason, and will host No. 22 Erie on Saturday. Palisade, the Western Slope League champions, earned the No. 1 seed in the 4A tournament.

Cooper Irwin leads the team with a 1.70 ERA this season.

Ben Dodds/Courtesy photo