Huskies get back in win column

Franco Moreno connects for an RBI double in Monday’s game against Cedaredge in Edwards.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

A three-run first inning fueled Battle Mountain to a dominant 10-0 win over Cedaredge on a sunny Monday afternoon in Edwards.

“A lot of guys played well, Kade (Matus) caught a great game — just an all-around team effort,” coach Harrison Stevens said.

Elijah Morales hit two home runs and Franco Moreno had a strong outing on the mound to lead the Huskies. In the third inning, Tanner Roberts stole home from second base and Moreno drove in Cooper Irwin to make it 5-0. Morales’ two-run blast put the Huskies up 8-0 in the sixth. After a Cedaredge error, two more Huskies scored to put the 10-run mercy rule into effect and end the game.

“Good win today but we don’t have much time to dwell on it,” Stevens said, pointing to Wednesday’s critical game against Summit (9-6) who beat them 7-1 on April 27.

“This is a big one for sure,” Stevens said, noting the top two teams in the league earn automatic bids.

Tanner Roberts comes in for a score Monday against Cedaredge.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“We gotta get after Rifle and Steamboat as well,” he continued in reference to the remainder of their league schedule.

The Huskies fell to No. 2 Palisade over the weekend, but Stevens believes his squad has the firepower to play with the top team in the league as long as they are firing on all cylinders.

“It’s just a matter of us playing to our potential, showing up and executing on that day,” he said.

Tegan Wiens gets into the batter’s box Monday afternoon against Cedaredge.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“That’s really what we’re trying to do is be more consistent on a daily basis in practice and games.”

The Huskies (8-7) are still in control of their playoff destiny.

“If we take care of business and play the way we’re capable of playing, then we’re going to have a shot at the postseason,” the coach said.

Tegan Wiens keeps his eye on the ball as Franco Moreno moves away from second base.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily