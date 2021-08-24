Huskies harriers claim team wins in season opener

The lead dog in the pack? That’s an understatement. Battle Mountain sophomore Will Brunner didn’t make it close for any runner at Saturday’s Peak to Peak Inaugural Invitational in Lafayette.

Brunner bolted out to an early lead on the flat, paved opening half-mile and cruised to the win on the course that featured nine switchbacks.

Last season, Brunner ran his best race at the Colorado State Cross Country meet as a freshman with a time of 16 minutes, 59 seconds — the second fastest freshman time among 4A boys. Brunner looks to be in top form this year to better that mark this October.

He won Saturday’s 5-kilometer race in 17:28.2. With Brunner leading the way, the Huskies boys tallied 57 points to tie Peyton for first place, but won the meet by result of the tie-breaking sixth runner.

In the girls race, Battle Mountain edged out Heritage Christian by two points. The Huskies girls packed five runners into the top 30, led by Gabby Leonardo in 10th (22:24.90) and Molly Roberts in 15th (23.27.40).

Full team results

Boys race

1.Will Brunner 17:28.20

2.Trey Martin 17:58:00

10. Bergen Drummet 18:47.60

26. Theo Krueger 19:56.70

28. Hayden Krueger 19:57.60

38. Eli Grundberg 20:26.60

65. Zach Lindall 22.23.10

Girls race

10. Gabby Leonardo 22:24.90

15. Molly Roberts 23:27.40

21. Jessica Matsen 24:31.60

24. Hudson Turner 24:35.20

28. Kira Hower 25:09.30

37. Cassidy Kurt 26:36.90

43. Kate Caudill 27:29.10