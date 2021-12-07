Huskies hockey begins title defense with split

Season No. 20 was the magic season as Battle Mountain hockey won the Colorado 4A state championship. (Daily file photo)



The defending Colorado state champion Battle Mountain boys hockey team opened up their season with a win and a loss last weekend. They defeated Resurrection Christian 2-1 on Thursday before dropping a home contest Saturday against Steamboat Springs, 6-3. The latter game was a 4A Mountain League game.

“We have a lot to be positive about and a lot to work on as you would expect early on in the year,” head coach Derek Byron wrote in an email after both games.

“We had slow starts in each game this past weekend,” he said, noting that he felt his team’s surrendering of two first period goals ultimately cost them the game against Steamboat.

The Huskies coach believes his squad needs to work on gelling more as a singular unit. “(We need to) improve upon becoming more of a team; getting away from individual effort and focusing on team efforts,” he wrote when asked how they ought to progress after these early season games.

In 2020-2021, the Huskies were 9-2-1 in league play, while Steamboat Springs was 3-6. The top team in the league last year was Crested Butte at 9-0.

“All of our league games are super important, key games for us this season,” the coach said. His team has been in the runner-up position in the Mountain League standings for three years in a row.

“Our first goal is to win the league,” he said. He is also excited for the opportunity to face 5A schools in the non-conference games on the calendar. This Friday will be the first of those tests, as the Huskies square off on the road against the No. 2 ranked 5A school, Regis.

2021-2022 is looking to be a bit different for the defending champs, who graduated 10 seniors. Captain ​​Kyle Parliament, goalie Logan Gremmer, forward Carter Large, and defenseman Kyler Hill are the key returners. Byron says the new faces are still working to figure each other out as they strive for improvement each day.

“This team has the potential to be great and achieve its goal of a league and state title,” Byron stated. “We just have to do it together and believe in ourselves and our teammates.”

They’ll have a full season to do so, unlike the slightly abbreviated COVID year, which started on Jan. 30 and contained only 14 games, seven fewer than 2019. “Last year was hard mentally for a lot of reasons,” said the head coach. With a full slate of games, he is just excited to watch good hockey.

“Having a full season to see what these kids and what this state can produce in hockey are going to be fun to be a part of and watch.”