Huskies runners to race at prestigious California invite

Lindsey Kiehl (checkered uniform) will demonstrate her range at the Arcadia Invitational April 8-9 in California.

Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

Four Battle Mountain track athletes have been accepted to compete in the Arcadia Invitational in California, billed as the “Home of National Records,” this spring. The prestigious track meet, considered by many to be the most competitive in the country, attracts an international field of elite prep athletes and has played host to 32 national high school records and 179 current or former U.S. Olympians.

“It’s an amazing honor to qualify for the Arcadia track meet,“ coach Rob Parish stated. “It really is the best in-season track meet in the country. Many of our athletes have run very well there over the years, especially in the 2-mile. Most of our fastest times in the history of the program, including our school records, come from this meet.”

John O’Neill ran 9:16 in 2008 and Grace Johnson ran 10:47 in 2019 to set the Huskies’ 3200 marks.

Sullivan and Porter Middaugh will contest the 3200 on April 8 and race the 1600 the following the day, while Milaina Almonte and Lindsey Kiehl have been assured a 3200 and a possible double back in the four-lap event on Saturday.

Sullivan’s exploits have been well documented. The school record holder in 5-kilometer cross-country races, the senior is being recognized by the Colorado High School Hall of Fame as one of a select few up for their High School Achievement Awards.

Porter ran 9:45 at 5,000 feet in the eight-lap race as a freshmen, but has improved dramatically over the past 12 months. His 15:34 5-kilometer time at the Delta Invitational has coach Rob Parish believing he is “way, way faster this year.”

Milaina Almonte had a breakthrough cross-country season, earning her a place in the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in California April 8-9.

Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

Almonte’s growth — she improved to 18:12 at Nike Cross Regions (NXR) — has her coach thinking the junior could challenge the 11-minute and 5-minute thresholds in the 3200 and 1600, respectively.

Kiehl, who won the small school race at NXR as a sophomore, has run 2:18 for 800 meters. Given her range, she might slide into Saturday’s 800 at Arcadia instead of the mile.