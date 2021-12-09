Oakley Week comes to Vail to kick off snow season

Representatives with Oakley are in town for Oakley Week, Dec. 9 - 12.

Ross Leonhart/Courtesy photo

To kick off a highly anticipated snow season, Oakley, the official helmet and goggle sponsor of Vail Mountain, is kicking off its third annual Oakley Week from Thursday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 12.

A heritage rooted in snow, Oakley and Vail will provide a series of on and off-hill events that extend across sport, art, music and culture, and offer opportunities for consumers to experience the latest lineup of snow products. The four days will be packed with guest speakers, product testing, and live music

Activities include:

Mountainside Chat with Oakley Athletes : Join Craig McMorris, Stale Sandbech, Nigel Sylvester, Jamie Anderson, Trevor Andrew and more at Solaris ice rink on Friday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free drinks provided to the first 100 guests that are 21 and over.

: Join Craig McMorris, Stale Sandbech, Nigel Sylvester, Jamie Anderson, Trevor Andrew and more at Solaris ice rink on Friday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free drinks provided to the first 100 guests that are 21 and over. Oakley Prizm Goggle Demo : Try out the latest Oakley goggles featuring Prizm Lens Technology and see what you’ve been missing at Gondola #1, Lion’s Head and Eagle’s Nest Gondolas.

: Try out the latest Oakley goggles featuring Prizm Lens Technology and see what you’ve been missing at Gondola #1, Lion’s Head and Eagle’s Nest Gondolas. Hot Chocolate Bar : Warm up at our hot chocolate bar and hit the Vail Oakley retail store to catch your custom photo for your Instagram account and get your exclusive Oakley t-shirt customized as a gift with purchase.

: Warm up at our hot chocolate bar and hit the Vail Oakley retail store to catch your custom photo for your Instagram account and get your exclusive Oakley t-shirt customized as a gift with purchase. Oakley Product: Oakley’s top-selling performance goggles and eyewear, including the Prizm Snow Lens, will be available for purchase in all Vail resort shops. Oakley is the official helmet and goggle partner of Vail Resorts’ Vail.

For more information, visit vail.com.