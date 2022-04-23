Prep notebook: Battle Mountain girls lacrosse beats Fruita Monument

Lacrosse Notes

Alexandra Dienst and the Battle Mountain girls lacrosse team improved to a 6-1 after a 13-6 win over Fruita Monument on Saturday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Molly Kessenich scored seven goals, Marley Lindner had four of her own and Barrett Woods and Ava Surridge each had a goal to help Battle Mountain cruise to a 13-6 win over Fruita Monument Saturday in Edwards.

Morgan Petrowski was active in the field, scooping up six ground balls and causing three turnovers. Kessenich had five ground balls and three caused turnovers as well.

The Huskies launched 26 shots on goal as a team, overwhelming Wildcat goaltender Kylynn Tanner in the first 30 minutes of play. Eventually, coach Alyssa Huskey brought in Emily Acosta, who allowed three goals in the second half. Roxy Surridge stopped nine shots on goal for the Huskies, who improved to 6-1.

Battle Mountain travels to Aspen, who is 5-0 in league play, on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Battle Mountain boys lacrosse team was at Fruita Monument, dropping the non-conference matchup 12-5. Most of the scoring took place in the first half, where the Huskies fell behind 10-4, with both teams only managing three goals combined the rest of the way.

Jaden Weiss had a goal and an assist in the Huskies 12-5 loss to Fruita Monument on Thursday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Jack Kovacik won 19 of the 21 faceoffs, but the Wildcats controlled the shots-on-goal battle 33-20 as sophomore Seth Bamford replaced Husky goalie Kuba Pecinka. Bamford saved seven shots and allowed two goals the rest of the way.

Vail Christian falls to Hinkley in boys volleyball

Carlos Garcia had 13 kills to lead Hinkley over Vail Christian 3-1 in boys volleyball Monday in Aurora. The Saints dropped the first two sets 25-11 and 25-14 before taking the third 25-20. They were right with the Thunderbirds in the deciding fourth set as well, eventually falling 25-23.

Vail Christian (2-7) continues their inaugural boys volleyball campaign against Vista PEAK Prep (10-12) on Monday in Edwards at 5:30 p.m.