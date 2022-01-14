Prep Notebook: Devils girls lose on buzzer-beater; Nordic and alpine in action

Kelley Duffy drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left wing over the outstretched arms of Jasmine Fontana to seal a 49-46 road league victory for Summit High School over Eagle Valley Thursday night in Gypsum. The Tigers are now 4-6 overall and 1-1 in 4A Western Slope League play. The Devils are also 1-1 in the league as they dropped to 4-7 on the year.

“Really proud of our fight all game,” head coach Vinny Cisneros said. The Devils trailed for a large majority of the game, but clawed back to claim a one-point lead in the third quarter. With 5:07 to go in the fourth, however, the Tigers held a commanding 13-point lead when Eagle Valley’s CJ Yurcak took a momentum-changing charge. The ensuing run culminated in a Lauren Hauseman 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining, making it 46-45 in favor of the Tigers.

A stingy half-court trap followed, forcing a Tiger turnover. Hauseman was then fouled and went 1-of-2 at the charity strike to tie the game with 6.3 seconds to go. Summit then went the length of the court to nail the dagger as the horn sounded.

“We believed that we could come back and we did,” Cisneros said.

“Just a tough way to lose, but that’s also what’s fun about the game.”

Bryan Martinez made three 3-pointers and scored 13 first-half points to lead the Devil men to a 73-48 victory over the Tigers in the late game Thursday night, pushing the Eagle Valley boys’ season record to 9-2 and league record to 2-0. The Devils made nine 3-pointers as a team and had three players reach double figures.

Mac Scroggins led the Tigers with 13 points in the loss, which dropped Summit to 2-8 on the year.

The Eagle Valley girls and boys both host Palisade on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., respectively.

Two podium finishes for Battle Mountain highlight local performances at CHSSL slalom in Steamboat Springs

Maddy Brown navigates the Howelsen Hill slalom course en route to an 11th place finish during Thursday’s Alpine competition.

Erik Gilbert/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain School, Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley Alpine squads raced a slalom on the famous Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs Thursday in bluebird conditions. The firm and fast course highlighted some of the strongest Alpine teams in the state.

Kamryn Brausch (third) and Andrew Conley (third) made the podium for the Huskies, while Robin Paelich (seventh), Maddy Brown (11th), Jakub Pecinka (fifth), and Seamus Farrell (10th) provided depth.

“The Huskies are excited to get to work and compete as the winter unfolds,” wrote head coach Erik Gilbert in a post-race email.

McCarthy Dorf and Cole Pattison led the Gore Rangers with fourth and sixth-place finishes, respectively. For the Vail Mountain women, Ava Crowley charged to a sixth-place finish as well. William Gerdes was the top Eagle Valley skier, placing 31st.

All teams travel to Winter Park for a slalom Jan. 21.

Battle Mountain’s Seamus Farrell skis to a 10th-place finish in Steamboat Springs, Thursday.

Erik Gilbert/Courtesy photo

Nordic squads travel to Leadville for wave start skate race

Lukas Bergsten of Eagle Valley glides across Mount Massive golf course in Leadville on Friday. The wave start skate race included Lake County, Summit, Evergreen, Nederland and Eagle Valley athletes.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Eagle Valley traveled over Battle Mountain pass to compete in a wave start skate race at Mount Massive golf course in Leadville on Friday afternoon.

Fresh snow started to blanket the flat 5-kilometer course as the race got underway, but it didn’t deter Ferguson St. John from winning the boys event by 19 seconds. Lukas Bergsten was fifth for the Devils, who finished in second place in the team competition. The girl’s race was won by Rose Horning of Lake County, which took the top four spots to easily claim the team title. Sam Blair was the top Eagle Valley skier in eighth, helping the Devils to a third-place finish as a team.