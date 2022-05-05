Prep notebook: Eagle Valley boys lacrosse takes care of Aspen

Nolan Miner faces off in Wednesday night’s game against Aspen.

Brad Hasley/Courtesy photo

Lacrosse notes

Battle Mountain claimed back-to-back wins this week, defeating Thomas Jefferson 12-4 on Monday before winning its third game in a row Tuesday, dispatching Summit 8-4.

The Huskies’ depth was on display in both games. Orion Adelman scored three goals and Jaden Weiss and Bergen Drummet each had two apiece in Monday’s win. Against Summit, Thomas Dekanich and Nate Bishop each scored two goals with Adelman, Max Larsen, Weiss and Thomas Judge getting scores as well.

Eagle Valley defeated Aspen 13-7 Wednesday night in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/Aspen Times

No. 9 Eagle Valley held off No. 10 Aspen Wednesday night, scoring four goals in the final four minutes to defeat the Skiers 13-7 in boys lacrosse action. Trailing 8-4 in the third, Aspen scored three unanswered goals to cut the deficit to one. The Devils opened the fourth with a goal and went on a run to finish the game. Eagle Valley (10-4) finishes the regular season at home against Battle Mountain (8-6).

On Tuesday, Eagle Valley girls lacrosse played what coach Todd Beckum said was “one of their best games” in a 13-12 loss to league-leading Aspen.

“It was a total team effort played under difficult conditions,” Beckum stated.

Eagle Valley trailed 9-7 at the half, but rallied as snowflakes flanked the field.

Eagle Valley played through a snowstorm and lost to league-leading Aspen 13-12.

Todd Beckum/Courtesy photo

“Winter doesn’t like to quit here. Nuking out,” Aspen Times reporter Austin Colbert tweeted from the game Tuesday night.

Justine St. John had nine brilliant saves in the virtual whiteout conditions. “Once again a huge effort by our senior led defense,” Beckum stated.

Sienna Rinn scored six goals and had two assists and Sidney Collett and C.J. Yurcak scooped up six ground balls. Aspen improved to 8-0 in league play. Eagle Valley (6-6) is currently fourth in the league with one regular season game remaining. The Devils host Summit (1-13) Thursday.

“Really proud of the entire group,” Beckum said.

Abby Dembeck and Molly Kessenich each scored four goals and Annie Hilgartner had three assists as Battle Mountain took care of business in Wednesday’s 18-5 road win over Summit. The Huskies are 8-2 in league play, trailing only Aspen (8-0) with two non-league games remaining on their regular season slate. Steamboat Springs would have to beat the Skiers twice — they faceoff Thursday and Saturday — to force a tie atop the standings.

Soccer notes

Eagle Valley dropped a tough game against Grand Junction Central on Wednesday in Gypsum, falling to the Warriors 3-2. The Devils finish their season against No. 8 Steamboat Springs (10-2), which hasn’t dropped a league match all year.

Kassandra Carpenter moves the ball downfield against Grand Junction Central on Wednesday in Gypsum.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain school took down Roaring Fork 2-0 on Tuesday to improve to 11-2 on the year. The Gore Rangers travel to Aspen on Friday and Moffat County on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

Reagan McAdams kicks the ball during Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Grand Junction Central in Gypsum.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo

Tatum Coe looks to shoot during Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Grand Junction Central.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo

Prep Calendar – Thursday Track and Field: Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain at Western Slope League Meet, Rifle (Thursday and Friday) Boys Lacrosse: Vail Mountain School vs. Summit, 4 p.m. Girls Lacrosse: Eagle Valley vs. Summit, 4 p.m. Girls Soccer: Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m.