Prep notebook: Huskies win in overtime

Soccer notes

Battle Mountain won its third game in a row on Thursday in Summit.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain girls soccer won its third game in a row Thursday, taking down Summit High School in overtime for a 2-1 victory.

The Huskies (5-6) are 5-2 in league play with two big home games upcoming against Glenwood Springs on Saturday and Eagle Valley next Tuesday. The Devils defeated Battle Mountain for just the second time in the last 25 matchups earlier this year.

4A Western Slope Girls Soccer Standings Team League Overall Steamboat Springs 6-0 9-1 Battle Mountain 5-2 5-6 Eagle Valley 3-2-2 6-3-2 Glenwood Springs 3-4-1 5-7-1 Palisade 1-6-1 2-9-1 Summit 1-5 4-6

Eagle Valley was in Glenwood on Thursday night trying to preserve a six-game winning streak that goes back to March 24. In the end, a hard fought game resulted in a double-overtime 1-1 tie. Tatum Coe, who scored four goals in Eagle Valley’s win over Vail Mountain earlier this week, knocked in the lone goal on a free kick from just outside the box.

Friday Prep Calendar Girls soccer: Vail Mountain School vs. Jefferson Academy, 4:00 p.m. Girls soccer: Eagle Valley at Summit High School, 6:00 p.m. Baseball: Eagle Valley at Rifle, 4:00 p.m. Boys lacrosse: Vail Mountain School at Aspen, 5:30 p.m. Track and Field: Eagle Valley at Montrose Invitational, 10 a.m. Track and Field: Battle Mountain at Littleton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse notes

Todd Beckum’s lacrosse crew continued to make strides on Thursday, claiming a 9-7 win over Roaring Fork.

“Fantastic team win today,” Beckum stated in a post-game email, noting it was the first time his team’s entire roster was able to take the field together.

It was also the Devils’ first win against the Rams, who have been on the schedule for four years.

Eleven players combined for 42 ground balls, led by Sidney Collett’s 11, and the Devils received scoring contributions from four different players.

Sophomore Sienna Rinn scored four goals and had two assists, while C.J. Yurcak and Katie Johnson each chipped in two goals as well.

“Another stellar defensive performance by Ava and Grace Symanski, Aubrey Winstead, Katelyn Barcza and Kristen Lodge, holding Roaring Fork to one of their lowest scores this year,” Beckum stated.

Eagle Valley is at Battle Mountain on Monday.

After falling to Aspen 19-7 on Tuesday, the Battle Mountain girls lacrosse team found their way back into the win column on Thursday with a 16-4 win over Steamboat Springs.

The Huskies received scoring contributions from a variety of sources. Abby Dembeck, Annie Hilgartner and Carter Youngblood each had two goals. Molly Kessenich and Marley Lindner led the way with five and three goals, respectively, while Avery Forstl had seven groundballs and two caused turnovers. In the net, Roxy Surridge had nine saves to keep the Sailors at bay.

Battle Mountain’s only two losses this year have come at the hands of Aspen, which leads the 4A Mountain East standings. The Huskies travel to Roaring Fork on Saturday.

4A Mountain East Girls Lacrosse Standings Team League Overall Aspen 6–0 7-3 Battle Mountain 5-2 7-2 Eagle Valley 4-3 6-4 Roaring Fork 3-4 6-5 Steamboat Springs 2-5 3-7 Summit 0-6 1-10

Baseball notes

Summit’s Zach Willms was pitching a shutout into the final inning when Battle Mountain’s Elijah Morales finally got the Huskies on the board, but the Tigers won 7-1 in boys baseball Wednesday in Edwards.

Willms controlled the storyline, striking out nine as the Tiger pitching staff allowed just four hits. Offensively, Summit put up two runs in each of the first two innings, tacking on a fifth to lead 5-0 after three. Tanner Roberts took the loss on the mound after three innings of work. Cooper Irwin struck out four in allowing two runs as he and Finn Sullivan worked together to close out the game.

The Huskies travel to Palisade on Saturday. Their next home game is Monday against Cedaredge.