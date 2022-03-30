Prep Notebook: Midweek results and highlights

Lacrosse Notes

Erich Petersen looks to drive with Julius Petersen, Brady Blizzard and Declan Kelly looking on in Saturday’s game against Lutheran.

Senior Eric Hasley scored nine goals to lead Eagle Valley lacrosse to a 17-8 road victory over Lutheran on Saturday. Julius Petersen chipped in four goals and an assist while his older brother, Erich, dished out four assists. Nolan Miner added two goals and was a force in the field, picking up eight ground balls. Miner also won 64% of his face-offs to help the Devils improve to 4-1.

Eagle Valley plays at Battle Mountain Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The Eagle Valley girls were in action against Grand Junction on Tuesday afternoon, pulling out an 8-7 victory.

“The girls bounced back with a lot of heart and determination,” coach Todd Beckum stated. Beckum was proud of the defensive effort from his team, which held the Tigers to just three first half goals. He noticed improvements on the other end as well.

“Offensively, we played solid ball control and moved the ball much better in transition,” he stated.

Sienna Rinn led the Devils in scoring with five goals, with Sidney Collett and C.J. Yurcak each contributing two assists. Justine St. John made nine saves to seal the win.

Eagle Valley’s non-conference week continues with home games Friday against Fruita Monument at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday versus Palmer at 10:00 a.m.

Battle Mountain moved into the CHSSA Class 4A girls lacrosse top 10 for the first time this week. The undefeated Huskies (3-0) received 20 votes. Evergreen and Aspen have the top two spots in the state’s rankings. Battle Mountain hosts the Skiers on April 8.

Eagle Valley (no. 7) and Vail Mountain School (no. 8) are the two ranked local schools in the boys 4A state rankings. The teams face-off April 9 in Vail. The Gore Rangers (5-1) defeated Telluride 15-3 on Tuesday.

Julius Petersen takes a shot with Owen Taylor and Eric Hasley looking on in Saturday’s victory against Lutheran.

Soccer Notes

Tatum Coe makes a move before scoring Tuesday night against Coal Ridge.

Tatum Coe and Addison Mandeville each scored for Eagle Valley to lead the Devils to a 2-0 win against Coal Ridge on Tuesday in Gypsum. It was Mandeville’s fourth goal in six games. Despite playing in both rain and snow, the Devils (2-3-1) were hot offensively, firing 15 shots on the Titans (1-3). Coe and junior Sophie Webster had four shots on goal each.

Jaquelyn Castellon stopped four shots on goal to produce the shutout. Eagle Valley hosts Battle Mountain at home Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Reagan McAdams congratulates Tatum Coe after Coe scored a goal in Tuesday’s game against Coal Ridge.

The Huskies were also in action on Thursday, losing a close one at home, 1-0 to Fruita Monument.

Vail Mountain School’s Tuesday home game against Roarking Fork was postponed to Saturday at 3 p.m. The Gore Rangers moved to no. 4 in the Class 3A Colorado girls soccer rankings this week, up from fifth in the March 21 poll.

Baseball notes

Eagle Valley’s Tuesday game against Grand Valley was postponed. A rivalry double-header against Battle Mountain is lated for the weekend, with Friday’s game in Edwards and Saturday’s in Gypsum.