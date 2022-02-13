Prep Notebook: Results, scores and highlights from the week in high school sports

Basketball is busy, wrestlers make it to state and skiers dominate on home hill

Vail Mountain has won 11 of their last 13 games to garner 25 votes in the CHSSA 2A state rankings.

Devin Yarde/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain used a dominant third quarter, outscoring the host Olathe boys basketball team 15-0 in the period en route to a commanding 61-41 victory on Friday.

Prior to the matchup with the Rams, the Gore Rangers have been victorious in 11 of their last 13 games, with the two losses being a double-overtime thriller to Caprock Academy and a narrow, two-point defeat to Meeker, who leads the 2A/1A Western Slope standings. Caleb Florence’s team garnered 25 votes, just missing the top 10 in the latest CHSSA 2A state rankings.

Nestled right below Vail Mountain in those standings is Vail Christian, who fell 53-55 to Plateau Valley on Saturday.

2A/1A Western Slope Boys Basketball Standings Team League record Overall record Meeker 7-1 13-3 Caprock Academy 8-2 13-2 Vail Mountain 8-2 13-3 Vail Christian 6-2 10-6 Cedaredge 5-3 11-6 Plateau Valley 5-3 8-7 Rangely 4-6 7-10 Soroco 3-5 5-9 De Beque 2-6 6-9 Olathe 2-7 4-11 Hayden 1-7 2-12

Battle Mountain was hoping to get back into the win column in girls basketball this week, but fell 51-20 to Fruita Monument on Thursday, their seventh loss in a row. The Wildcats are one of the better teams in all of 5A, boasting an 18-3 record.

Elijah Morales’s great shooting night wasn’t enough to pull the Husky men to victory in the first of two games for Battle Mountain this week. The senior went 5-for-7 from the field to lead the team with 14 points in the 60-50 loss to Steamboat Springs on Tuesday. The Sailors improved to 9-1 in league play and remain in poll position in the 4A Western Slope standings. On Thursday, the Huskies fell behind early and never recovered in a 72-45 loss against Fruita Monument. Battle Mountain goes against Basalt on Monday.

4A Western Slope Boys Basketball Standings Team League record Overall Steamboat Springs 9-1 13-6 Palisade 7-2 10-10 Eagle Valley 7-2 15-5 Glenwood Springs 4-5 7-13 Battle Mountain 3-7 5-15 Rifle 2-7 6-12 Summit 1-9 3-17

Eagle Valley’s exceptional 2021-2022 campaign continued on Thursday with a win over a scrappy Glenwood Springs team on Thursday.

Head coach Justin Brandt was pleased to see his crew sweep the season series from the Demons, but admitted the start was a little slow for the normally uptempo, aggressive Eagle Valley starters.

“We came out a little flat,” Brandt wrote in a post-game message. Eric Hasley and Erich Petersen turned things around with their energy. Hasley led the team in rebounds and Petersen had three steals.

Bryan Martinez and Brandon Vigil led the Devils in scoring with 16 and 14 points, respectively, with Vigil going 4-for-6 from 3-point territory. Then, Branden Villalobos, Nikko von Stralendorff and Max Jaramillow “rose to the occasion,” in the words of their head coach, going 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

“Great team win,” Brandt said.

An anticipated rematch with league-leading Steamboat Springs looms on Feb. 17, but before then, Brandt’s club will host Rifle on Feb. 15. Eagle Valley lost to Steamboat 50-31 on Jan. 25.

Hockey notes

No. 2 ranked Battle Mountain handily defeated Crested Butte 5-0 in the two team’s first matchup back on Jan. 28. On Friday, it looked as if things were headed in a similar direction when the Huskies stormed out to a 2-0 lead after the first period. The Titans responded with three second period goals to take a surprising lead before the Huskies forced overtime in the third period, going on to win 4-3.

Wrestling notes

Ignacio Velasco (second from right) punched his ticket to the Colorado State Wrestling tournament next week with his fourth place regional finish.

Angelo Vasquez/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley will send Robert Good (fourth place), Will Geiman (second place) to the Colorado State Wrestling Championships next week after their performances in Friday and Saturday’s regional tournament in Broomfield.

Ignacio Velasco (fourth place) and Matthew Marshall (third place) will join them from Battle Mountain.

On the girl’s side, Kim Gardea went 1-2 in the Region 1 girls tournament in Grand Junction to finish her season. Each girls regional sends the top five placers to the state tournament. The highest-seeded wrestler who places sixth at a regional will earn the final bid to the state tournament in each weight class.

Each boys regional sends the top four placers to the state tournament. The state tournament is at Ball Arena from Feb. 17-19

Ski notes

Tyler Webert and Will Bettenhausen made sure their final home Alpine ski race was memorable. The seniors placed first and second, respectively, at Friday’s slalom at Beaver Creek to lead five Huskies into the top six.

“Both Tyler and Will have skied well this season. At times, results have not shown due to finish rates, which is quite common in Alpine racing where hundredths matter and athletes are pushing their limits,” coach Erik Gilbert stated. “They have both trained well and their pace has also accelerated the rest of our team.”

After the first run, 11 Huskies were in the top 16.

Though it was close at the top, with only 0.25 seconds separating the teammates, the pair outclassed the field, third place’s Michael Cheek from Summit finishing a full 1.23 seconds out of the silver slot.

In what was the final state-qualifying opportunity for many, Gilbert was pleased to see his athletes maintain composure and ski like they practice. “Many athletes did a great job trusting their practice and focusing on simple things to ski their personal best,” he said. “It was fun to watch.”

On the girl’s side, Summit continued it’s Alpine dominance, taking three of the top four places, including the win with Olyvia Snyder. Ella Snyder finished in second place. Locally, Battle Mountain’s Kamryn Brausch finished seventh and Vail Mountain’s Ava Crowley wound up in ninth.

Gilbert said the alpine squad has benefited from training on Bear Trap at Beaver Creek, a hill he sees as optimally preparing his athletes for Winter Park’s challenging piste. Both Nordic and Alpine groups are feeling confident heading into next week’s state meets.

“We hope that our combined efforts and team spirit can be felt by all the athletes competing at state and the Huskies can all ski their personal best,” he said.

“We look forward to what these athletes can do next week!”