Prep Notebook: Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain, Vail Mountain School get wins

Soccer Notes

Sophie Webster fires a shot in Thursday night’s win over Palisade.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo

Sydney Stygar’s header off a Charlotte Thelan free kick propelled Battle Mountain to a 1-0 road victory over Glenwood Springs on Thursday night. Elle Glendinning earned the shutout for the Huskies.

“The Western Slope standings are tight for second place,” head coach Dave Cope pointed out afterward. Steamboat Springs (5-0 league record) is well-positioned to claim the league champion’s automatic playoff birth while Battle Mountain (3-2), Eagle Valley (3-2-1) and Glenwood Springs (2-2) fight for second. The Demons visit the Huskies on Tuesday.

The remaining 32-team postseason field is filled via RPI rankings. As of April 8, Glenwood, Eagle Valley, Summit and Battle Mountain are ranked 28, 30, 32 and 34 respectively in those polls.

“It’s going to be an exciting finish to the season for these teams,” Cope stated.

Up the pass, a balanced scoring effort propelled Vail Mountain School to a 7-0 trouncing of Rifle in a game Gore Ranger coach Bob Bandoni was free to grant ample playing time to his entire roster.

“It was difficult to tell for anybody watching that game whether players were on the first team or the second team,” he said.

“They were really disciplined within our system and our style — so that was a real positive from yesterday.”

Bandoni mentioned that one of his team’s leaders commented on the team’s culture of integration “in terms of style of play and expectation,” to him after the game.

“And yesterday was a really good example of that because we really integrated our first team and our second team.”

When asked to identify specific difference-makers Thursday, the coach figured he could go through the whole lineup before he noted Emily Dish’s command at midfield as a particularly poignant factor in the win.

“She is often there to open the game up, to release pressure and to change the point of attack for us and she really comes to my mind when I think of us possessing the ball,” he said.

“Everybody was playing so well.”

Eagle Valley completed the local sweep by area soccer clubs, defeating Palisade 1-0 in Gypsum for their fourth-straight win. Sophie Webster scored the lone goal on a pass from Tatum Coe.

“Each game we learn a little more about each other and get a little better,” coach Jessica Platt stated.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Devil!”

Sophie Webster (29) scored on a pass from Tatum Coe (23) to lead the Devils to a 1-0 victory over Palisade on Thursday night.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo

Lacrosse Notes

The Battle Mountain seniors pose before Thursday night’s game against Glenwood Springs.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

According to coach Connor Compton, the seniors “definitely had their day,” Thursday as Battle Mountain raced to a 15-6 win over Glenwood Springs on senior night in Edwards. P.J. Kessenich’s nine goals and three assists led the way. Fellow senior Dylan Boyes knocked in a goal and Leo Rothenberg scooped up eight ground balls as the veterans carried the game’s narrative.

“Proud of the seniors for all their hard work in their high school careers,” Compton stated. “Hope we can carry the momentum into next week.”

P.J. Kessenich scores one of his nine goals in Thursday’s game against Glenwood Springs.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Connor Provencher scored four goals and Mason Geller and Carter Large each chipped in three to lead Vail Mountain to a 15-4 victory over Steamboat Springs Thursday. Max Vidal had three assists as Vail Mountain improved to 7-1.

The Eagle Valley girls won their third straight game Thursday with a 13-4 win at Steamboat Springs. Sidney Collett scored six goals and had two assists, while C.J. Yurcak scooped up eight ground balls, dished out two assists and scored three goals. Katie Johnson also scored twice for the Devils.

Baseball Notes

After falling behind 3-0 in the second inning, Battle Mountain’s two-run seventh-inning rally came up short Thursday afternoon against Meeker. The Cowboys dropped the Huskies 5-4 behind Damek Chintala’s six strikeouts. Sophomore Grady Devins had two of Battle Mountain’s four hits in the game, going 2-for-3 from the plate and scoring one run. Elijah Morales drove in two runs via two sacrifice flies.

Other prep notes

Eagle Valley’s Kylee Hughes carded an 82 at Cobble Creek on Tuesday to win her second golf tournament of the season. “I expect she will continue to put up good scores and win some more tournaments,” coach Zach Haglin stated, noting his belief in Hughes to contend at the state tournament later in the year. The Devils compete at Eagle Ranch on April 25 and Gypsum Creek Golf Course May 10.

Since joining California-based LUX Cycling, one of the top road cycling development teams in the U.S., back in December, Mack Dorf has been on a tear. On April 3, the Vail Mountain senior placed second in the Category 2/3 road race at the Tour de Murrietta in California. Racing against juniors at the Valley of the Sun Stage race in Phoenix this February, Dorf placed second in the 46-mile road race en route to a third place general classification overall result.

Vail Mountain School senior Mack Dorf (left) on the podium at the Tour de Murrietta.

Bob Dorf/Courtesy photo

Dorf will make his Category 1/Pro debut April 20-24 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and spend the summer racing in Europe after graduating from VMS in May.