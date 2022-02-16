Prep Notebook: State skiing starts Thursday and basketball wraps up regular season

Branden Vigil lets fly from 3-point land Tuesday against Rifle.

Connie Melzer/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley took down Rifle 67-53 Tuesday, a senior night victory which moved them to 17-5 on the season, setting up a pivotal date with league-leading Steamboat Springs on Thursday. Claiming the conference crown was a goal from the beginning for Justin Brandt and company.

“Our number one goal this season was to win conference. We’ve given ourselves a chance to win it, which is great,” Brandt said.

If the Devils take care of business on the road, they will either share the league title with Palisade, provided the Bulldogs win their final game against red-hot Glenwood Springs, or have sole possession of the honor, something they haven’t done since 2012.

“These kids’ hard work has given them great opportunities to do something that hasn’t happened in a long time,” the coach said.

Tuesday’s game against Rifle honored the seniors, including Matt Garvey, for their impact on the Eagle Valley basketball program.

Connie Melzer/Courtesy photo

In other prep basketball action this week, the Battle Mountain boys defeated Basalt 60-46 on Monday to improve to 6-15. They will travel to Rifle Thursday before finishing their regular season on the road against Palisade on Saturday.

Bryan Martinez skies for two against Rifle Tuesday in Gypsum.

Connie Melzer/Courtesy photo

Skiers prep for state in Winter Park and Granby

Seamus Farrell on his way to a 10th place finish earlier this season. Farrell is currently ranked no. 1 in the skimeister competition, which utilizes both Nordic and Alpine results to crown the best overall skier in Colorado.

Erik Gilbert/Courtesy photo

NBC commentator Chad Salmela gave the Minnesota State Nordic Ski meet a shoutout over the Olympic broadcast of the team sprint relay early Wednesday morning, an indication of just how important this weekend is in prep skiing across some of the snowier states in the country. Athletes convening at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby for Thursday and Friday’s Colorado state meet should get warmer temps than those competing north of Duluth, though. The team and individual storylines are shaping up to be frosty, too.

At the 2021 state meet, Aspen took girls and boys team titles on the Nordic side. With many athletes migrating over to the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, the Skier’s have been thinner than normal in the discipline this season. Eagle Valley placed second last year, with Vail Mountain School coming in third and Battle Mountain placing sixth. On the girls side, the Gore Rangers were fifth, Battle Mountain was eighth, and Eagle Valley placed 10th.

Boys Nordic CHSSL Team Scores for League Awards Summit Invite Maloit classic Maloit skate Leadville Relay Steamboat Invite Total Battle Mountain 168 155 146 335 157 961 Eagle Valley 171 162 159 310 159 961 Poudre 145 130 127 320 142 864 Middle Park 117 158 154 165 162 756 Vail Mountain School 150 143 155 155 84 687 Lake County 106 127 125 140 135 633 Summit 145 161 165 0 153 624 Steamboat 121 108 113 145 118 605 Colorado Rocky Mountain 113 97 105 120 39 474 Evergreen 109 69 73 135 77 463 Clear Creek 80 83 60 115 62 400 Aspen 26 26 27 0 30 109

If the 2022 league races are any indication, area teams should expect an improvement in placing. The Devils are the presumptive team favorites on the boys side, led by senior Ferguson St. John, who still hasn’t lost an individual race. However, when adding up the total team scores from every race this season, the Huskies and Devils find themselves equally matched, both accumulating 961 points.

The individual races will have skinny ski enthusiasts salivating. St. John and Sullivan Middaugh will go at it one more time in their final chances at state supremacy. In the all-state rankings, St. John is ranked no. 1, Middaugh is no. 2, and Eagle Valley’s Lukas Bergsten is no. 4. Will Brunner of Vail Mountain School is the other area athlete in the top 10, sitting in ninth. Jake Drever has one of the largest aerobic engines in the field — the newcomer to Nordic is ranked 11th. Meanwhile, Seamus Farrelll is ranked 12th, but he is currently the no. 1 ranked skimeister (combined Alpine and Nordic season long competition).

CHSSL Nordic All-State Rankings Boys 1. Ferguson St. John, Eagle Valley – 380 2. Sullivan Middaugh, Battle Mountain – 320 3. Jace Peters, Lake County – 185 4. Lukas Bergsten, Eagle Valley – 168 5. Gray Barker, Middle Park, 150 Girls 1. Sylvia Brower, Middle Park – 210 2. Rose Horning, Lake County – 200 3. Ella Bullock, Lake County – 195 4. Ella Hagen, Summit – 182 5. Michaela Kenny, Aspen, 156

On the girls side, the cumulative team scores going into Thursday could be misleading. Lake County has the potential to be dominant, depending on who skis. Defending state champion Rose Horning has won most of her Ski and Snowboard Club Vail races this year and is priming for U.S. Junior Nationals in March, but if a race at the CHSSL state meet fits into her peaking plan, her presence could shake things up. In the rankings, Battle Mountain sits comfortably in first and Eagle Valley is lurking in fourth.

Girls Nordic CHSSL Team Scores for League Awards Summit Maloit classic Maloit Skate Leadville Relay Steamboat Total Battle Mountain 159 144 145 350 157 955 Poudre 139 155 126 295 144 859 Steamboat 158 116 134 305 125 838 Eagle Valley 148 114 109 280 134 785 Lake County 130 162 174 150 166 782 Middle Park 139 160 145 175 162 781 Nederland 131 108 111 145 111 606 Summit 94 160 167 0 132 553 Colorado Rocky Mountain 96 120 119 120 58 513 Aspen 98 121 131 0 137 487 Clear Creek 59 78 76 110 87 410 Vail Mountain School 67 60 61 130 34 352

On the individual side, Ella Bullock enters with momentum for Lake County, having won last weekend’s 5-kilometer in Steamboat Springs by nine seconds. Even without Horning, Bullock and Elona Greene, who placed third in Springs, could contend at the top. Battle Mountain will rely on Lindsey Whitton and Presley Smith — who are ranked no. 1 and no. 2, respectively in the girls skimeister standings — with either Molly Reeder or Addison Beuche to fill the ever important third spot. Eagle Valley has some potency in the front of the pack with Sam Blair, the 11th ranked skier in the all-state points standings, as well as depth with Ava and Emma Bergsten and Brynn Moody.

The girls 5k skate takes off Thursday at 3:00 p.m., with the boys following at 4:00 p.m. with the same distance. The same start times will be used on Friday for the 5k classic races. Results will be available at http://www.kandutiming.com/results .

In Winter Park, Alpine skiers will be taking to the hills in nearby for the state giant slalom and slalom competitions on Thursday and Friday, too. Team scores from those competitions go towards an overall team title, which was swept by Aspen last year.

Though he is most known for his basketball prowess, Vail Mountain’s Cole Pattison should figure strongly into the downhill skiing competition on Thursday, where he has drawn bib no. 5 for the giant slalom event.

Tyler Webert and Will Bettenhausen are coming into state on fire. The seniors placed first and second, respectively, at last Friday’s slalom at Beaver Creek, leading five Huskies into the top six.

Battle Mountain will start 15 boys in Thursday’s opening event. Robin Pavelich and Kamryn Brausch, who’s is coming off of a seventh place finish at last week’s home meet will lead the girls into battle for the Huskies, and Vail Mountain’s Ava Crowley, who finished ninth last week, will try to keep her momentum going for the Gore Rangers.