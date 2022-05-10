Prep notebook: State slate set for soccer and lacrosse

Eric Hasley and the Devils boys lacrosse team earned a first-round bye in the 4A state tournament, which begins this week.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain School all have representation at CHSAA state tournaments beginning on Tuesday. Seven local teams qualified for post-season play, with official pairings released Sunday on CHSAA’s official website.

Beck Sapp and the Gore Rangers earned a first-round bye in the 4A lacrosse state tournament.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Vail Mountain School and Eagle Valley High School both earned first round byes in the boys lacrosse tournament, while Battle Mountain is seeded 14th and will host No. 19 Ponderosa at 7 p.m. in Edwards Tuesday night. No. 6 VMS and No. 8 Eagle Valley will host second-round games on Friday.

Battle Mountain boys and girls lacrosse host first-round playoff games in Edwards tonight.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

No. 9 Battle Mountain hosts No. 24 Telluride at 5 p.m. in the first round of the girls lacrosse tournament, while No. 17 Eagle Valley is at No. 16 Holy Family in Broomfield Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Huskies are the only 4A representative in the girls soccer tournament, sneaking in with the No. 26 spot. They’ll take on No. 7 Northfield on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Gore Rangers are the No. 4 seed in 3A, meaning they will host a first and second-round (if necessary) contest this week. Their playoff journey begins with No. 29 Severance High School Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Vail.

The Eagle Valley girls lacrosse squad starts their playoff journey Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Broomfield, taking on No. 16 Holy Family.

Todd Beckum/Courtesy photo

Finally, after sweeping the 3A Region 8 tennis tournament in Grand Junction, VMS tennis starts the state tournament on Thursday at 9 a.m. in Colorado Springs. The event runs through Saturday.