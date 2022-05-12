Prep notebook: VMS soccer and Battle Mountain girls lacrosse get playoff wins
Huskies will face No. 1 Evergreen in quarterfinals on Saturday
Playoff notes
No. 4 Vail Mountain School scored nine first half goals en route to a 10-0 first round win over Severance in the 3A state soccer playoffs Thursday night in Vail. The Gore Rangers host the winner of KIPP Denver Collegiate and Peak to Peak on Saturday.
Ariah Velasquez scored four goals as Northfield ended Battle Mountain’s season in the first round of the 4A state soccer playoffs. The freshman led the Nighthawks to an 8-0 win. The Huskies finished the season with a 7-9 record.
No. 9 Battle Mountain girls lacrosse upset No. 8 Northfield 19-17 Thursday night in the second round of the 4A state lacrosse tournament. The win sends the Huskies to the quarterfinals to face No. 1 Evergreen on Saturday.
Battle Mountain, VMS and Eagle Valley boys lacrosse teams contest second round state action Saturday.
Baseball notes
Battle Mountain pushed its winning streak to four games Thursday, defeating Middle Park 7-6 in Edwards. The Panthers got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Huskies retaliated with four second-inning runs and two third inning scores to take command. Tanner Roberts went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs and Elliott Jarnot also had two hits to lead the team offensively.
Cooper Irwin struck out seven in four innings on the mound, with zero earned runs. Franco Moreno got the win after finishing the game’s final three innings.
Battle Mountain (12-8) finishes the season with a home double-header against Rifle (17-4) this Saturday.
Battle Mountain defeated Middle Park 7-6 on Thursday in Edwards to improve to 12-8. | Ben Dodds/Courtesy photo