Prep notebook: VMS soccer and Battle Mountain girls lacrosse get playoff wins

VMS defeated Severance 10-0 in the first round of the 3A state soccer playoffs Thursday afternoon in Vail.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo.

Playoff notes

No. 4 Vail Mountain School scored nine first half goals en route to a 10-0 first round win over Severance in the 3A state soccer playoffs Thursday night in Vail. The Gore Rangers host the winner of KIPP Denver Collegiate and Peak to Peak on Saturday.

Ariah Velasquez scored four goals as Northfield ended Battle Mountain’s season in the first round of the 4A state soccer playoffs. The freshman led the Nighthawks to an 8-0 win. The Huskies finished the season with a 7-9 record.

Liv Moritz makes a move in Vail Mountains win over Severance in the first round of the 3A state soccer playoffs Thursday afternoon in Vail.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo.

No. 9 Battle Mountain girls lacrosse upset No. 8 Northfield 19-17 Thursday night in the second round of the 4A state lacrosse tournament. The win sends the Huskies to the quarterfinals to face No. 1 Evergreen on Saturday.

Battle Mountain, VMS and Eagle Valley boys lacrosse teams contest second round state action Saturday.

Gaby Gish takes a shot in Thursday’s playoff win over Severance.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo

Baseball notes

Elijah Morales sprints down the baseline in Thursday’s 7-6 win over Middle Park.

Ben Dodds/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain pushed its winning streak to four games Thursday, defeating Middle Park 7-6 in Edwards. The Panthers got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Huskies retaliated with four second-inning runs and two third inning scores to take command. Tanner Roberts went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs and Elliott Jarnot also had two hits to lead the team offensively.

Elliott Jarnot went 2-for-4 in Thursday’s 7-6 win over Middle Park on Thursday in Edwards.

Ben Dodds/Courtesy photo

Cooper Irwin struck out seven in four innings on the mound, with zero earned runs. Franco Moreno got the win after finishing the game’s final three innings.

Battle Mountain (12-8) finishes the season with a home double-header against Rifle (17-4) this Saturday.

Cooper Irwin is surrounded by his teammates after ending an inning. Irwin struck out seven in four innings on the mound.

Ben Dodds/Courtesy photo