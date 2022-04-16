Prep notebook: Weekend high school highlights

Lacrosse Notes

Molly Kessenich scores with 10 seconds remaining to secure an 11-10 win over Roaring Fork on Thursday.

Molly Kessenich scored five goals, including the game-winner with 10 seconds to go, and Marley Lindner and Alexandra Dienst each scored two to help Battle Mountain pull out an 11-10 victory Roaring Fork on Thursday in Edwards. Kessenich also scooped up eight ground balls and caused three turnovers.

Alexandra Dienst looks to score in Thursday’s game against Roaring Fork. Dienst scored two goals in the 11-10 win.

The win gave Battle Mountain (5-1 overall; 4-1 league) sole possession of second place in the league standings. Aspen (5-1 overall; 4-0 league) currently holds the top spot.

4A Western League Boys Lacrosse Standings Team League Record Overall Record Vail Mountain 5-1 8-1 Eagle Valley 5-1 8-2 Aspen 3-2 4-3 Battle Mountain 3-4 4-4 Steamboat Springs 1-4 3-7 Summit 0-5 1-9

The Huskies have a week off before returning to action against Fruita Monument on April 23 at home. They head to Aspen on April 26 for a rematch against the Skiers, who beat the Huskies 16-6 on April 8.

Cora Peto makes a defensive play in Thursday night’s 11-10 win over Roaring Fork.

Forty-five minutes before that loss, Battle Mountain head coach Mat Ballay was life-flighted to Denver for open heart surgery after his aorta valve failed. Monday’s Eagle Valley game was postponed as a result and Thursday was the first game back for the Huskies.

Battle Mountain celebrates its 11-10 win over Roaring Fork on Thursday.

The Battle Mountain boys faced Aspen on Friday at home. The low scoring game ended with the Skiers coming out on top 5-3.

Seamus Farrell sprints down the field in Friday’s 5-3 loss against Aspen.

Owen Taylor with a quick stick goal in Eagle Valley’s 20-4 win over Summit.

Eagle Valley easily took care of Summit in Friday night boys lacrosse action, dispatching the Tigers 20-4. The win moved the Devils into a tie with Vail Mountain School for the 4A Western League lead. The Gore Rangers pay a visit to Gypsum on April 27.

Erich Peterson scores a goal in Friday’s win over Summit.

Soccer Notes

Eagle Valley was in Roaring Fork on Saturday, earning a 2-1 victory over the Rams on a clutch goal by Addison Mandeville late in the game.

Roaring Fork scored first with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Trailing 1-0 25 minutes into the second half, Eagle Valley’s Alondra Ruiz was running towards a loose ball headed towards the far goalpost when keeper Sienna Pargiter-Walker made contact with the Devil freshman, resulting in a penalty kick.

Reagan McAdams went low and left for the tying score.

“We maintained most of the possession and had the majority of our shots after Reagan’s goal,” coach Jess Platt stated.

“The tie was the push we needed to gain confidence and pick up the pace.”

With 2:20 to go in the game, Mandeville gathered a bouncing ball in the center area, which threw off Pargiter-Walker’s timing enough to leave the net unguarded. The freshman forward’s kick gently rolled to the back of the net as the helpless Roaring Fork defense could only stare and watch.

“We found success once we found our rhythm as a team — we keep working to find that rhythm earlier and earlier each game,” said Platt.

The win, Eagle Valley’s fifth straight, improved the Devils’ record to 5-3-1.

Vail Mountain School improved to 9-1 with a 10-0 win over Coal Ridge earlier this week. The Gore Rangers will return from a two week break to face Eagle Valley in Gypsum on April 26.

Baseball Notes

After allowing three runs in the top of the seventh inning, Battle Mountain scored in the bottom of the eighth to secure a 10-9 victory over Rangely Friday afternoon.

Battle Mountain scored three runs in the opening inning before giving up three in the top of the second. The Panthers then took a 5-3 lead to start the third before the Huskies surged back with three runs of their own. After another three-run fourth inning, Battle Mountain, leading 9-5, looked in control.

But Rangely collected one run in the fifth and three more in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

Cooper Irwin finished the game 3-for-3 with a home run, while Elijah Morales went 4-for-5 from the plate with an RBI and stolen base. Grady Devins went 2-for-4 in the lead-off position. On the mound, Tanner Roberts pitching 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and striking out 11 as the Huskies won their third game in a row.

Battle Mountain returns from spring break to face Summit on April 26 at home.

Eagle Valley dropped both games in a Saturday doubleheader against Palisade to fall to 5-7. The Bulldogs won 11-1 in the first game. Eagle Valley had a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning in game two, but gave up three runs to Palisade en route to a 6-1 loss.

4A Western Slope Baseball Standings Team League Record Overall Record Palisade 7-0 13-1 Battle Mountain 4-0 7-4 Rifle 3-2 6-3 Eagle Valley 2-4 5-7 Summit 3-3 6-6 Glenwood Springs 0-4 5-6 Steamboat Springs 0-6 3-7

Track Notes

T.J. Nixon won the high jump, Augustine Hancock won both the shot put and the discus, and Battle Mountain won the boys and girls 4×800 meter relays by more than 20 seconds at Thursday’s Don Osse Tiger Invitational at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.

The Husky girls also received points from top-five finishes by Kiki Hancock and Marley Geisler in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Emma Barsness also placed fourth and second in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, respectively, and Lindsey Whitton and Addison Beuche scored in the 3200-meter run as well, with second and fourth place finishes.

The Huskies scored 105 points to place second in the girls’ overall standings, narrowly missing Regis Jesuit by 1.5 points in the 16-team field. The Battle Mountain boys were fourth as a team.