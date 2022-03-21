Prep Notebook: Weekend highlights

Ollie Grems helped the Huskies defeat Steamboat Springs 10-6 last Friday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Lacrosse Notes

Playing without four starters, the Eagle Valley girls lacrosse team lost to Aspen 14-3 on Saturday.

“Can’t express the pride we have in this group of girls after today’s game,” stated coach Todd Beckum.

“Reese (McCormick), Chloe (Turner), Kyler (Weatherred), and Elizabeth (Thomas) all got tossed into the fire and stepped up huge.”

Beckum was pleased that his defense, led by Ava and Grace Asymanski, Kristen Lodge and Zosia Skiba, kept Aspen — historically one of the strongest teams in the league — frustrated throughout the day. On offense, the Devils had difficulty finding their rhythm. “It was hard to get on track with so many new faces, but our midfielders played their hearts out,” he noted.

Eagle Valley (1-1) hosts Battle Mountain this Friday at 4:00 p.m.

Thomas Dekanich scoring a goal in Friday’s game against Steamboat Springs.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Battle Mountain boys were able to open their season Friday after the March 16th opener was canceled due to a Glenwood Canyon closure. Connor Compton’s crew secured a 10-6 victory over Steamboat Springs at home. Junior Nate Bishop head a big game with four goals and Compton was pleased with stellar play from goalies Seth Bamford and Cash Case in their varsity debuts. The Huskies host Summit Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Jack Pryor helped the Huskies defeat Steamboat Springs 10-6 last Friday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Track Notes

The Rifle Invitational boys 1600 proved to be the spicy showdown its startlist indicated it could be, with many big local names headlining a stacked field. In the end Sullivan Middaugh outleaned Summit High’s Dominykas Remeikis at the line to win by 0.01 seconds in 4:31.45. Porter Middaugh finished fourth in 4:37.72 and Eagle Valley’s Jake Drever was sixth in 4:39.91. Cooper Filmore also went under the five-minute threshold, running 4:57.34 to finish in ninth.

Other distance highlights included Lindsey Kiehl winning the 800 in 2:20.04, just outsprinting Katelyn Maley of Basalt to win by 0.28 seconds. Remeikis doubled, coming back to win the 800 later in the day in an impressive 2:00.31. Drever also contested the 800, winning his heat by 11 seconds in 2:07.32.

Milaina Almonte also picked up a win for the Huskies in the 3200, running 11:55.38 to win by 27 seconds over teammate Addison Beuche in second. Will Brunner helped Battle Mountain sweep the eight-lap event, picking up a two-second win in 10:18.61.

In the field events, Husky T.J. Nixon cleared 6’5“ to win the high jump by five inches, a mark that should have at least a few college scouts perking their ears up. Eagle Valley’s Ian Pennington hit 12’2” in the pole vault to outdual cross-town rival Battle Mountain’s Patrick Friery (11’6“). Even though Roshawn Reid flew 20’8.25” in the long jump, he landed just under two inches shorter than Kade Bishop to narrowly miss out on the event title.

Augustine Hancock picked up 20 points for the Huskies with two dominant victories in the shot put, which she one by over a foot, and the discus, where the nearest competitor’s implement landed 13 feet shy of her winning mark.

Boys Team Scores – Rifle Track and Field Invitational 1. Central Grand Junction 87 2. Fruita Monument High 83 3. Battle Mountain High 68 4. Rifle High School 57.5 5. Delta High School 38 6. Meeker High School 30.5 7. Glenwood Springs Hig 30 7. Grand Valley High Sc 30 9. Grand Junction High 29.5 10. Coal Ridge High Scho 29 10. Summit High School 29 12. Steamboat Springs Hi 27 13. Palisade High School 26.5 14. Eagle Valley High Sc 26 15. Little Snake River 20 16. Basalt High School 15 17. DeBeque High School 14 18. Plateau Valley High 10 19. West Grand High Scho 7 20. Rangely High School 6

Girls Team Scores – Rifle Track and Field Invitational 1. Coal Ridge High Scho 104 2. Battle Mountain High 96.83 3. Eagle Valley High Sc 55.16 4. Grand Junction High 49 5. Fruita Monument High 47.5 6. Palisade High School 46 7. Rangely High School 42.5 8. Basalt High School 36 8. Glenwood Springs Hig 36 10. Summit High School 34 11. Steamboat Springs Hi 31 12. Delta High School 29 13. Hayden High School 26 14. Meeker High School 25.33 15. Central Grand Juncti 21 16. West Grand High Scho 12 16. Aspen High School 12 18. Grand Valley High Sc 10 18. Plateau Valley High 10 18. Caprock Academy High 10 21. Rifle High School 3.66 22. Little Snake River 3

Soccer Notes

Battle Mountain’s Cassie Ledezma (right) fights for the ball against Vail Mountain’s Ellie Campbell.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain received goals from Kjersti Moritz, Stella Stone, Stella Addis, and Gaby Gish to run away with a 4-0 victory over Battle Mountain in girls soccer action last Saturday.

Vail Mountain (1-0) has two home games this week, hosting Vail Christian Monday at 4:00 p.m. before Middle Park comes to town Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Battle Mountain fell to 1-2 and will travel to Denver East Wednesday for an away night game.

Vail Mountain’s Hannah Serbinski eyes the ball as Battle Mountain’s Aimee Bustillos looks on.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo