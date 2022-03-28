Prep Notebook: Two Huskies school records in track

Track notes

Augustine Hancock destroyed her discus school record on Saturday, launching the implement 127 feet, 10 inches to win the Broomfield Shootout.

Special to the Daily

Augustine Hancock launched the discus 127 inches, 10 inches, breaking her own school record by 15 inches, to win the event at the Broomfield Shootout, a large invitational packed with many of the top 5A track programs in Colorado. Hancock also placed sixth in the shot put with a toss of 35′ 9.25,” good for fourth on Battle Mountain’s all-time list.

“She’s just the throw queen,” coach Rob Parish said. “She’s worked really hard at the shot, especially the last two years. She has really made herself into a complete thrower.”

The senior is currently second in the state in both events.

Her little sister, Kiki, has the team’s fastest 100-meter time and ran the 200-meter leg of the sprint medley relay — now ranked third in 4A — Saturday with Angelina Damici, Marley Geisler and Presley Smith.

“They are a very athletic family,” Parish stated of the Hancocks.

Roshawn Reid also broke a 28-year-old school record in the triple jump, flying 43′ 1″ to place fifth. It was the first time he’s ever triple-jumped in a meet.

“He’s practiced a few times; I’m not sure if he’s even triple-jumped into a pit at practice,” Parish stated, noting that the team just removed the snow from the pits last week.

“We’ve had to get creative here in the spring; it’s only been nice here the last couple of days. They’ve been doing a lot of stuff in the dance room.”

Reid isn’t new to jumping. His dunks become consistent highlight reels during basketball, and he’s been a staple at long jump. The lanky and springy athlete might be built for the three-phase leap more than anything else. Excitement abounds regarding Reid’s untapped potential as he continues to refine his technique with longtime pole vault coach Scott Graves, who just added the triple jump to his coaching plate.

“We have a very small sample size, but there is a lot he can improve on,” Parish said, noting he has a “massive third phase.”

“He’s a legit jumper,” Parish summarized. “Kudos to both Graves and Roshawn.”

Also scoring points was T.J. Nixon, who jumped 6’2“ to place second in the high jump.

“Anytime you’re scoring at the Broomfield Invational, that’s pretty awesome,” said Parish.

There was a flurry of personal bests in the distance events led by Sullivan Middaugh scoring points in sixth place with a 9:39 3200-meter time.

“He had such a rough track season last year, so him advancing his PR, was great,” Parish said, noting the senior’s rash of spring injuries which have prevented him from demonstrating fitness on the oval in 2021.

Will Brunner also hit a personal best by running 10:08; the sophomore became the 10th-fastest two-miler on the school’s list. Joining him in that all-time spot on the girl’s side was Milania Almonte, whose 11:31 knocked a notable name off of the Battle Mountain registry.

“She’s got three CU, D-I kids ahead of her and two UNC kids and a Texas kid ahead of her,” Parish said of the stacked record board.

“Plus, she just knocked Val Constien off the list,” he chuckled about the Huskies alumna and 2020 steeplechase Olympian.

Battle Mountain travels to Erie for their next meet this Friday.

Baseball notes

Eagle Valley took two from Steamboat Springs in Saturday’s home double-header, winning 9-5 and 9-6 respectively over the weekend.

“It was nice to get some wins,” said coach Bret Moyer.

“The kids went out and competed really hard. We had good, timely hits and pretty solid pitching out of a relatively young group of kids.” With only one senior and four juniors, Moyer’s up-and-coming club is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the league.

Patrick Reno gave up just one earned run in four innings in game one, striking out three to earn the win on the mound with Jacob Loupe picking up the save.

“We have a very good young core of pitchers that are going to split a lot of time if things go well,” Moyer said of his staff.

The Sailors had a 3-2 first-inning advantage when the Devils responded with four second-inning runs.

P.J. Lombardo led the charge, driving in three runs. “He really led our team in game one offensively,” the fifth-year coach said about the junior first baseman.

“We had contributions up and down the line-up; you have to have guys get on base in order to score the runs.”

At the top of the order, Peter D’Agostino and Jackson Josef led the way, as did the sophomore Loupe, who went 5-for-6 over both games.

“He made a few changes to his swing over the last couple of days and he did the hit the ball really well, especially in that second game,” Moyer said about his right fielder.

In the second game, the second inning told much of the story as well, with Steamboat running out to a 2-0 lead before Eagle Valley came to bat and smashed in five runs. The Sailors mounted a small rally in the fifth, scoring twice, but the lone Devil senior, D’Agostino, finished with the save.

“We look forward to him coming in and throwing a few more innings as we move through the season and can build up his arm strength,” Moyer said of his team’s captain.

Up next for Eagle Valley is a weekend set against Battle Mountain on Friday and Saturday. The Huskies (2-3) are coming off of a 14-4 win over Moffat County on Friday.

“They returned a lot of starters this year; they’re going to be a solid team,” Moyer suspected. Elijah Morales, who was 2-for-2 with a home run against the Bulldogs, is someone they’ll have to deal with.

“He’s got a great arm — wherever they put him, he’s a great player,” Moyer stated, also noting sophomore Grady Devins in his scouting report. “He battles and competes really hard.”

Soccer notes