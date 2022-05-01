Prep notebook: weekend roundup

Lacrosse notes

Nolan Miner takes the faceoff against Montrose Saturday in Gypsum.

Chloe Greener/Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley boys cruised to a 14-0 win over Montrose on Saturday morning, moving to 9-4 on the season. The Devils face Aspen on Wednesday before hosting Battle Mountain Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Carter Youngblood and Alexandra Dienst each scored four goals and Molly Kessenich added three with two assists to help Battle Mountain defeat Roaring Fork 16-14 Saturday in girls lacrosse.

Eric Hasley looks for an open teammate in Saturday’s 14-0 win over Montrose.

Chloe Greener/Courtesy photo

The Huskies received contributions from Abby Dembeck (2 goals, 1 assist)) Marley Lindner (2 goals, 1 assist), Annie Hilgartner (2 assists) and Piper Sassi (1 goal) as well. Battle Mountain improved to 8-2 while the Rams fell to 6-6. The Huskies are at home against Eagle Valley Monday at 4:00 p.m.

Eagle Valley boys lacrosse dismantled Montrose 14-0 Saturday in Gypsum.

Chloe Greener/Courtesy photo

Declan Kelly winds up for a shot against Montrose on Saturday in Gypsum.

Chloe Greener/Courtesy photo

Baseball notes

Battle Mountain had a doubleheader against 4A no. 2 Palisade (16-2, 10-0 league) Saturday.

Ryder Mancuso pitched six innings, striking out 12, and went 4-for-4 from the plate to lead the Bulldogs to a 10-3 victory in the first game. Luke Adelphia, Elijah Morales and Vincent Nowicki were the only Huskies to get hits in the contest.

The Huskies fell 14-1 in the second game, dropping to 7-7 on the year. Cedaredge pays a visit to Edwards on Monday at 3:00 p.m.

Eagle Valley (5-10) dropped two games over the weekend as well, losing to Rifle 7-2 on Friday and 19-0 on Saturday. The Devils will try to get back on track on the road against Basalt on Monday.

Track notes

Eagle Valley competed at the Montrose Invitational on Saturday, where windy conditions made for fast sprint performances. The boys and girls placed fourth and fifth as a team, respectively.

Jake Drever ran all alone to win the 3200-meter run in a season-best time of 10 minutes, 10.85 seconds.

The Eagle Valley boys found success in the relays, winning the 4×800 (8:52.27) and placing second in the 4×400 (3:34.49).

Roman Turner jumped 20 feet, 9 inches in the long jump to win the event by almost seven inches.

Zakia Shreeve and Haley Bates took advantage of a 4.6 mph tailwind to run 12.91 and 27.26 in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, respectively. Bates was third in her race while Shreeve placed fourth.

Samantha Blair won the 800-meter run in 2:23.08 and Jordan Neifert placed second in the 1600-meter run (5:37.08) to pace the girls’ distance team squad.

Yanitza Carbajal was in good form after missing the Battle Mountain Invite earlier in the week, winning the triple jump and placed fifth in the long jump.

Battle Mountain traveled to the Liberty Bell Invitational on Friday night and had a small contingent in Steamboat Springs on Saturday as well.

Presley Smith made it to the finals of the 400-meter dash, finishing sixth overall (1:01.69). Kiki Hancock ran a season-best 27.26 in the 200-meter dash, but didn’t qualify for the final. The Husky sprinters won the 4×400 (4:11.05) on the girls side, edging out Northfield and Denver South for top honors, and placed second in the 4×800 (9:45.40).

T.J. Nixon won yet another high jump, flying 6 feet, 4 inches to win by four inches over Rhys Travis of Poudre High School.

Late Friday night, a hotly contested 3200-meter race saw the Huskies put three runners in the top six, led by Sullivan Middaugh’s third place finish (9:36:44). Porter Middaugh (9:51.53) and Will Brunner (9:54.41) placed fifth and sixth respectively.

Patrick Friery contested the 110-hurdles, long jump, and the pole vault in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, winning the latter event with a vault of 12 feet, 7 inches.