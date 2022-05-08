Prep notebook: Weekend roundup

Tatum Coe looks for an opening in Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Steamboat Springs in Gypsum.

Soccer notes

Vail Mountain School girls soccer finished its season on a four-game winning streak, dropping Aspen 1-0 on Friday and Moffat County 10-0 on Saturday. VMS (13-2) is ranked No. 4 in the latest CHSAA RPI rankings. Playoff seeding will be determined Sunday afternoon.

Battle Mountain hosted The Classical Academy for a non-conference home finale Saturday, falling to the Titans 2-0 in Edwards. Battle Mountain (7-8) finished the season 7-3 in league play and as of Sunday is No. 29 in the RPI, well positioned for a playoff spot in 4A.

Eagle Valley gave No. 3 Steamboat Springs all it could handle on Saturday in their regular season finale in Gypsum. The Sailors came away with a 1-0 victory on a goal from Reina Bomberski to finish the league calendar with a 9-0 record. Eagle Valley ends its season 7-6-2.

Eagle Valley lost to Steamboat Springs 1-0 on Saturday in Gypsum in the final game of the regular season.

Lacrosse notes

Vail Mountain School dropped a home non-conference game against Evergreen on Saturday, falling to the Cougars 5-3. Mason Geller, Connor Provencher and Peter Hughes each scored for the Gore Rangers (12-3).

Baseball notes

Battle Mountain swept Steamboat Springs Saturday, winning 8-5 and 15-11 in a doubleheader.

“Great team win as many guys contributed offensively,” stated coach Harrison Stevens.

Kade Matus batted in three runs and the Huskies stole nine bases in game one. On the mound, Tanner Roberts struck out eight in just over six innings of work, giving up just four earned runs.

“Tanner threw very well in game one,” Stevens remarked.

In game two, the Huskies scored 10 runs in the first inning and led 12-2 after two. Steamboat would notch four runs in the the third and three more in the fifth as they gradually rallied back. Cooper Irwin went 3-for-4 from the plate with five RBI and Elijah Morales drilled a home run to spearhead what Stevens said was another “team effort.”

“Looking forward to watching our guys play their last five games,” said Stevens. “I love the time that we get to spend together as a program and I’m very proud of each player and coach.”

Battle Mountain is 10-8 and No. 32 in the RPI standings as of Sunday.

Eagle Valley got out to a 2-0 lead against Summit on Saturday, but gave up seven runs in the second inning en route to a 13-6 loss. Jackson Robinson went 2-for-3 from the plate and drove in three runs for the Devils (5-13).

Track Notes

Battle Mountain swept the Western Slope League team titles in Rifle Saturday. The boys accumulated 54 points to outdistance second place Eagle Valley (20) and the girls racked up 70.33. Eagle Valley was second in that competition as well, scoring 34 team points.