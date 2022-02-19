Prep Notebook: Weekend roundup

Eagle Valley’s Nikko Von Stralendorff drills a deep three against Steamboat Springs on Thursday.

Basketball notes

The Eagle Valley boys were victorious on their final regular season game, defeating Steamboat Springs 52-44 to avenge their Jan. 25 defeat.

The Devils dug a 7-0 hole early but found their groove to finish the first trailing by two. Outside shooting from Nikko Von Stralendorff and Brandon Vigil — who have been above 40% from deep this seasons — helped the devils close the gap. Eric Hasley and Erich Petersen fueled a second quarter run with hard-nosed defense. Petersen led the team with two steals.

The Sailors did not have an answer for the slashing drives and unselfish play of Bryan Martinez, Max Jaramillo, and Brandon Villalobos, who drove the Devils to a 26-22 halftime lead. Villalobos nearly pitched the hardwood perfect game, going 4-for-4 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and 3-for-4 from the line to lead the team with 13 points.

The Devils (18-5) were in need of help from up-river rival Battle Mountain on Saturday to prevent a tie with Palisade atop the league standings. Alas, the Huskies couldn’t help their partners to the West, losing to finish their season 7-16.

Since the Devils and Bulldogs have the same conference record, split their head-to-head games, and have the same record against league competition, a coin flip will determine who gets the automatic state playoff bid. As it is, both will make the playoffs from their RPI, according to coach Justin Brandt, whose team has rightfully earned the title of co-conference champions.

“I will advocate a change to our league rules when we meet as coaches on Monday to add winning percentage or competition against co-non-league competition,” said the head coach.

Bryan Martinez shoots a freethrow in Eagle Valley’s win over Steamboat on Thursday.

Eric Hasley blocks a shot in Thursday’s victory over Steamboat Springs.

Wrestling notes

Eagle Valley senior Will Geiman finished his banner season in third place at the 4A Colorado state wrestling tournament on Saturday. His two first round victories set up the anticipated Friday night semifinal collision with no. 1 ranked Nico Gagliardi, as the 46-1 Cheyenne Mountain senior also took care of business on the top end of the bracket.

A first period takedown was all Gagliardi needed, dispatching the Devil senior 2-0. The other wrestler Geiman lost to in the regular season was Broomfield’s Morgen Watt, who defeated him in the region championship last week. Geiman got revenge on Watt in the play-in to the third place match, winning 4-3. He then took down Ronan Bittner of Thompson Valley 5-0 to secure third.

Geiman’s freshman teammate Cole Good went 1-2 at his first state meet, and Battle Mountain’s Ignacio Velasco and Matthew Marshall Jones also missed placing after fighting valiently in the consolation bracket.

“Today was just not our day,” head coach Angelo Vasquez posted to social media on Saturday. “We gave it everything we had, true blood, sweat and tears.”

Hockey notes

The Battle Mountain boys hockey team claimed the league title with a 5-2 victory over Steamboat Springs on Friday. On Saturday, they lost to Heritage Christian in their final regular season game to finish the year 13-6.

The defending state champion Huskies will host a first round game on either Thursday or Friday next week, with quarterfinals the following week at higher seeds’ home rinks. The state semifinals are Mar. 3 at the University of Denver, and finals are Mar. 8 at Ball Arena.

