Prep scoreboard: April 25-26

Gracie Allen and Catherine Dawsey have helped lead VMS girls tennis to an undefeated season as the Gore Rangers prepare for their final regular season match at home on Friday.

Hillary McSpadden/Courtesy photo

Monday summaries

The Eagle Valley girls lacrosse team found its way back into the win column with a 7-3 victory at Steamboat Springs. Both teams’ play lacked a crispness as they were coming off a long spring break layoff.

“Lots of missed ground ball opportunities and shots that we would like to have back and wait for better angles,” stated coach Todd Beckum.

“Steamboat is a good defensive team and we need to be better with our shot selection.”

The coach was proud of his team’s defensive effort, which included eight saves by goalie Justine St. John. C.J. Yurcak and Evie Tharaldson each scored twice and freshman Kyler Weatherred pitched in with her first varsity goal. Sidney Collett led the team in ground balls with eight.

The Devils improved to 5-4 and host Roaring Fork Thursday at 4 p.m.

Vail Mountain boys lacrosse fell to Golden 11-7 on Monday, their first loss since a March 24 overtime defeat at the hands of Aspen. Though Golden (3-9) is not a league opponent, it also played and lost to the Gore Rangers’ 4A Western Slope rival Eagle Valley 17-9 earlier in the season. Vail Mountain (8-2) heads to Gypsum on Wednesday for a rematch against the Devils, a team it beat 12-6 on April 9.

Meanwhile, the Devils were in Steamboat Springs Monday, where they fell to the Sailors 11-5 in their first game in ten days. It was arguably the biggest win of the year for Steamboat Springs, which improved to 4-7.

The rematch between Battle Mountain and Aspen in boys lacrosse was just as tight as the 5-3 Skier win on April 15. The score was tied at the end of every quarter — including the fourth — resulting in overtime, where Aspen pulled out the 9-8 win. Aspen has now won four games in a row, with their last loss coming at the hands of the second best team in the league, Eagle Valley, in overtime on April 6.

Vail Mountain School’s varsity and junior varsity girls tennis teams are undefeated entering the final week of the regular season. Before spring break, the Gore Rangers won a tournament in Steamboat Springs, taking down the Sailors in the first round, Glenwood Springs in the second, and Golden High School in the finals. Coach Hillary McSpadden expects to send several athletes to the state tournament in Colorado Springs May 11-14. On Friday Vail Mountain will host Steamboat at 3:30 p.m. at Homestead Court Club for their final regular season matches.

Vail Mountain School girls tennis team after their win in Steamboat Springs in early April.

Hillary McSpadden/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain School’s junior varsity girls golf team is also undefeated this year. The last regular season match will be at Homestead Court Club on Friday.

Hillary McSpadden/Courtesy photo