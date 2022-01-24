Prep Scoreboard: Battle Mountain hockey sweeps weekend slate

Roshawn Reid wins the tip in Saturday’s home game against Palisade.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Basketball: Husky girls and Devils boys stay in win column

Eagle Valley started slow, but used an onslaught of 3-pointers to run away from Rifle 68-38 for a convincing road victory. The Devils are 11-3 on the year and trail only Palisade in the 4A Western Slope league standings.

The Devil girls were outscored 21-10 in the second quarter and wound up falling to Rifle 63-57 in the early game. The Devils were unsuccessful in containing Rifle star Jamie Caron, whose transition prowess led to a 20-point night.

“Our defense was solid, but couldn’t contain Jamie as well as we wanted to,” Vinny Cisneros stated after the game. “I was happy to see us compete better coming off of Tuesday’s disappointing performance, but we gotta do a better job of executing better in special situations, which is something we haven’t had much experience in this season.”

Cisneros’s crew fell to 5-9. Both girls and boys face Steamboat Springs at home on Tuesday.

In other local league action, Battle Mountain split their games against the visitors from Palisade on Saturday. The Husky girls outscored the Bulldogs 10-6 en route to a close 32-29 victory, moving to 5-7 on the year. The boys fell 61-51 but will have a chance at redemption soon with two early home games to start the week. They face Lake County on Monday and Fruita Monument on Tuesday.

The Battle Mountain girls basketball team 32-29 on Saturday in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Skiing: State qualifying races get underway at Gold Run Nordic Center

Ferguson St. John continued his dominant start to the 2022 Nordic ski season with another big win Saturday at the Gold Run Nordic Center. St. John finished 36 seconds ahead of Sullivan Middaugh of Battle Mountain in the 5-kilometer skate race which got underway as a light snow began to fall in Breckenridge. St. John’s Eagle Valley teammate, Lukas Bergsten, rounded out the podium, finishing 26 seconds off of Middaugh’s pace. The Devil boys were victorious in the team competition, defeating the Huskies by three points in the first state qualifying race on the league schedule. Vail Mountain finished third and were led by Will Brunner, Middaugh’s Husky teammate in cross-country in the fall.

On the girls’ side, Battle Mountain defeated Steamboat Springs by one point in the team competition. They relied on their depth to do it. Lindsey Whitton was the top skier, finishing in fourth, with Haley McKenzie and Presley Smith rounding out the scoring three for the Huskies. Ella Hagen of Summit won the race by 20 seconds over Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair.

The local Nordic teams are at home this week, competing in a mass start classic and mass start skate on Jan. 29 at Maloit Park.

A Battle Mountain Nordic skier takes off during the 5-kilometer freestyle Saturday at Gold Run Nordic Center.

Carrie Williams/Courtesy photo.

The Battle Mountain girls finished first as a team at the first state-qualifying Nordic ski meet on Saturday at Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge.

Carrie Williams/Courtesy photo

Sullivan Middaugh of Battle Mountain prepares to start during the CHSSL Nordic ski meet Saturday in Breckenridge.



Girls Team Results (Top Five) 1. Battle Mountain – 159 2. Steamboat Springs – 158 3. Eagle Valley – 148 4. (tie) Middle Park and Poudre – 139

Boys Team Results (Top Five) 1. Eagle Valley – 171 2. Battle Mountain – 168 3. Vail Mountain – 150 4. (tie) Summit and Poudre – 145

Hockey: Battle Mountain takes two over weekend

Battle Mountain had two big wins over the weekend, defeating Summit at home 4-1 on Friday before rolling over Glenwood Springs 6-2 on Saturday. The Huskies moved to 7-3 and are ranked third in the state in class 4A as of the Jan. 17 rankings.

The Huskies have two road games next weekend, facing off against Crested Butte on Friday and Summit on Saturday.