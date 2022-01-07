Prep sports skinny: local wrestling, basketball, hockey and skiing teams all in action Thursday and Friday

Eagle Valley junior Colby Burpo competes in the 132-pound weight class on Thursday at a triangular against Grand Valley and Coal Ridge. Eagle Valley defeated Grand Valley 42-30 and Coal Ridge 34-33. The Devils have two ranked wrestlers in 4A — Will Geiman is ranked 2nd at 195 pounds and Kodi Raper is 7th at 145 pounds. Their home tournament is today (Jan. 8) at Eagle Valley High School.

Melvin Valdez/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley girls basketball loses to Grand Valley 72-39

The Grand Valley Cardinals got out to a hot start on Thursday night, opening up a 40-17 halftime lead over the visiting Eagle Valley Devils en route to a 72-39 victory.

“We played a good shooting team that caught fire early,” Eagle Valley head coach Vinny Cisneros stated after the contest.

The Devils mounted a 9-0 run to begin the second half, cutting the deficit to 14. They struggled to finish from inside and couldn’t control the glass, allowing the Cardinals to score off of easy offensive rebounds. The Devils’ struggles from the free throw line — they went 6-for-19 — did not help them inch closer.

“We need to tighten up the little things that make a big difference,” Cisneros said.

Jasmine Fontana led the way with 11 points for the Devils, while Lauren Hauseman finished with eight.

The Cardinals improved to 7-2 on the year while Eagle Valley fell to 3-6. Grand Valley is in town today (Jan. 8) to face Battle Mountain in Edwards. The Devils next game is also against the Huskies, on Jan. 11.

Devils survive Cardinal rally to defeat Grand Valley 65-58

After building a 36-21 halftime lead, the Eagle Valley boys basketball team let Grand Valley back into the game late in the third quarter before finishing things off with a 65-58 win on the road Thursday night.

“We won another close one,” stated Eagle Valley coach Justin Brandt. Brandt’s squad improved to 7-2 with their fourth straight win of the year.

Nikko Von Stralendorff had seven points in the opening quarter and finished with 18 to the lead the Devils. Branden Villalobos helped to maintain some stability for Eagle Valley in the pivotal third quarter, going 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the period to finish with 11 points. Branden Vigil chipped in 13 points.

Kaleb Pressler scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals, who fell to 5-4.

Eagle Valley opens up league play at Battle Mountain at 7 p.m., Jan. 11.

Battle Mountain hockey defeats Aspen to improve to 4-2

Battle Mountain defeated Aspen 9-1 at Dobson Arena on Friday afternoon. The Huskies are now 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in league play. Aspen fell to 2-3.

Battle Mountain’s Benno Scheidegger skates by Martin Scanlan in Friday’s 9-1 victory over the Aspen Skiers at Dobson Arena on Friday afternoon.

Thomas Greene/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain’s Wyatt Horn gets a shot on Aspen goalie Zach Small in Friday’s 9-1 win.

Thomas Greene/Courtesy photo.

Husky Alpine athletes shine at Loveland giant slalom opener

Will Bettenhausen on his way to victory in the season opening giant slalom at Loveland.

Erik Gilbert/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain placed four girls in the top 20 and six boys in the top 10 at the season opening giant slalom at Loveland Resort on Friday. Will Bettenhausen won and Alexander Armistead placed third for the Huskies.

“The athletes showed up today eager to get in gates and show their speed,” coach Erik Gilbert stated.

“Many first-time racers also tackled their fears and learned what Alpine ski racing is all about!”

Gilbert said his coaching staff was excited to get the first race under his athletes’ belts and is eager to head up to Steamboat Springs next Thursday for the slalom competition on Howelsen Hill.