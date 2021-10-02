Preps: Devils football falls from unbeaten ranks at Frederick

Eagle Valley cornerback Peter Boyd, left, and free safety Eric Hasley square up Frederick tight end Tager Reed on Friday night in Frederick.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo

After an impressive 3-0 start to the season, including two double-overtime wins, Eagle Valley High School’s varsity football team hit a bump in the road Friday night at Frederick High School, losing 42-16.

The Devils struggled to generate any offense against a stingy Warriors defense through three quarters. After Frederick went up 42-0 in the third quarter, triggering a running clock, Eagle Valley punched in two late rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Down 21-0 in the second quarter, the Warriors’ Chris Baum scooped up a Devils’ fumble and returned it 30 yards for the touchdown to make it 27-0.

At the start of the third quarter, Frederick’s defense again turned over the Devils with an interception, which led to a rushing TD for Frederick. The Devils turned the ball over on downs later in the quarter at Frederick’s 25-yard line, and the Warriors again capitalized with another touchdown.

Eagle Valley, now 3-1 overall, heads into 3A Western Slope play starting with a home game Friday night under the lights at Hot Stuff Stadium in Gypsum against Steamboat Springs. The Sailors are 4-1 overall with their lone loss coming against Moffat County.