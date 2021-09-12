Preps: Eagle Valley football thumps Niwot to go to 2-0

Eagle Valley junior Julius Peterson runs against Niwot on Saturday. The Devils improved to 2-0 with a 48-12 win.

Courtesy Tracy Coe

The only thing that’s been able to stop Eagle Valley football in 2021? COVID-19.

After a huge, double-overtime Week 1 win at home over defending 3A state champion Thomas Jefferson, the Devils were forced to cancel their Week 2 game against Mead due to an outbreak at the high school that also impacted the volleyball team.

But on Saturday at Niwot, the Devils picked up right where they left off with a dominant 48-12 win to improve to 2-0. The Devils ran out to a 48-6 lead on the Cougars before the home team added a late touchdown.

The Devils will be back on the Front Range for the next two weeks for non-league games, starting with a 7 p.m. game Friday against University in Greeley, followed by Frederick on Oct. 1. The Devils will open Western Slope play against Steamboat Springs on Oct. 8 at home.

Vail Christian football also improved to 2-0 on Thursday night with a 50-20 road win over Lyons. The Saints ran out to a 20-12 lead by the half, then exploded for 30 points in the final two quarters while holding Lyons to just 8 more points.

It’s the second straight win where the Saints hung half a hundred on the competition after a 54-23 Week 1 win over Caliche.

Next up for the Saints is a home game Friday night at 7 p.m. against visiting Soroco.

Volleyball

The Devils varsity volleyball team, which also has dealt with COVID issues and rescheduling, lost its league opener against visiting Palisade Saturday after opening with a win in Game 1.

The Devils rolled to a 25-19 win in the first frame, but the Bulldogs rallied to win the next three straight to take the match with wins of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-23 in games 2-4.

Senior Evie Geddes-Boyd led the way for the Devils attack, racking up 12 kills in the loss while also serving three aces. Senior Emily Hinchliffe had nine kills while junior Christi San Diego and sophomore Talia Crawford added four kills apiece. Junior Cassandra Yurcak led the Devils with four aces to go with 27 assists while Crawford led with five blocks.

Next on the schedule for Eagle Valley, now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the 4A Western Slope, is a home match against Steamboat Springs on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

The varsity boys soccer team at Vail Mountain School improved to 3-0 on Saturday with a 2-0 win on the road over Coal Ridge following a 2-0 win over Fruita Monument on Friday. The Gore Rangers opened the 2021 season with a 9-1 thrashing of Gunnison.

After a scoreless opening half against Coal Ridge, the Gore Rangers got goals from seniors Sebastian Kohlhofer and Nick Kirwood. Junior Nolan Kim had an assist on one of the strikes.

The Gore Rangers are back on the road this week, first with a Thursday match at Middle Park before taking on Colorado Academy on Saturday.