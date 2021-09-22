Preps: Huskies soccer on a 5-game win streak

Battle Mountain’s Daniel Becerra fights for position against Summit’s Owen Gallo during Tuesday’s match at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

Don’t sleep on the Huskies.

While an early pair of losses to Mullen and Durango — both top 5 teams — may have tempered expectations for the Battle Mountain boys varsity soccer season, the Huskies have since reeled off five straight wins to reemerge at the top of the 4A ratings.

The Huskies’ current win streak has been keyed by strong second-half efforts. And there’s nothing more important than a strong non-conference schedule to battle test a senior-led team that hopes to be in the mix again when the snow flies and the temperatures drop in late October, early November.

The Huskies’ 3-0 win Tuesday at Summit High School was the fourth game in a row where a strong second half clinched the win. Leo Soto and Alexis Dozal both found the back of the net in the second half to pad the lead established with an early goal in the first half by Sam Koontz.

Koontz’s goal came about 10 minutes into the game.

Summit came close to tying the game when senior Lucas Sudduth rose up on a corner kick to redirect a header off Battle Mountain’s crossbar, coming inches from a tied game.

But the second half would be all Battle Mountain, as the Huskies expanded some of the success they had in the first half advancing threats up the field with through-the-air long balls. Battle Mountain also won more time of possession in the second half, leading to more goals for the 3-0 final score line, the final score coming in a late-game situation where Summit threw caution to the wind and advanced players forward, leaving space for the Battle Mountain midfield and attack to take advantage of.

The schedule wasn’t kind to the Huskies early on, with 4A No.1 Mullen and perennial playoff rival, Durango, leaving Husky Stadium with wins. The RPI, however, has rewarded the strongest strength of schedule in 4A with a No. 5 ranking for the Huskies this week.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Classical Academy, the new No. 1 in 4A, is looming in late October and Atlas Prep out of Colorado Springs is coming to Edwards this weekend. Atlas has scored 21 goals and allowed just one, so Saturday’s martch will be sure to provide a stern test.

The Huskies feature a senior class led by the twins, GK Cruz Ramirez and his brother, leading scorer Bryant, captains Sam Koontz and Joseph Fernandez, midfield general Leo Soto and the rock at the back that is Vail Christian’s own Sean Boselli. There is also state skiing champion and multi-sport star Will Bettenhausen and a crew of “program guys” who have toiled on JV for three years waiting for this opportunity to shine on varsity. The senior class is 15 strong heading into the weekend, with excellent leadership throughout the group.

Come out and watch the Huskies varsity host Atlas Prep on Saturday 11 a.m., followed by the junior varsity game at 1 p.m.

Antonio Olivero of the Summit Daily News contributed reporting.