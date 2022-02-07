Preps Notebook: Weekend scoreboard and summaries
Battle Mountain defeats Summit in boys basketball and wrestlers shine in league tournament
Basketball notes
- The Husky boys basketball team avenged their Jan. 14 loss to Summit with a 47-41 victory on Saturday in Edwards. The victory improved Battle Mountain’s record to 5-13. They currently sit in fifth place in the 4A Western Slope League. The Huskies travel to Steamboat Springs, the top team in the league, on Tuesday night.
- Despite trailing 40-18 at halftime in a road game against the 19-0 Montrose Indians on Saturday, the Eagle Valley boys closed the gap in the fourth quarter to lose to the no. 3 ranked team by just 12, 59-47. The Devils are 14-5 and sit in second in the 4A Western Slope League thanks to a 61-57 overtime victory over Palisade on Friday. They hit the road next week with games against Delta and Rifle on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
- Vail Mountain fell behind by five points after the first quarter, but outscored Vail Christian 26-4 in the next two quarters en route to a 54-39 victory over the Saints Saturday. The Gore Rangers improved to 12-3 and have beaten the Saints, who are 10-6, twice this year. The two teams could face each other for a third time in the district tournament later this month.
Ski notes
- Athletes from SSCV peppered the podium at the Frisco Junior National Qualifier classic sprint Saturday. In the U20/U18 division, Isabel Glackin placed third in a race won by world junior team nominee Nina Schamberger of Summit Nordic Ski Club. Reiner Schmidt gave Steamboat Winter Sports Club’s Henry Magill a run for his money in the U16 boys race, ultimately finishing in the silver medal position. The U16 girls race was dominated by SSCV’s dynamic duo of Rose Horning and Lucy Perkins, who were first and second, respectively. Sunday’s mass starts saw more successes for Eric Pepper and Dan Weiland’s athletes, as Sarah Bivens placed second behind Schamberger in the U20/U18 8-kilometer freestyle, Schmidt again was runner-up to Magill in their 5-kilometer, and Horning and Perkins replicated their 1-2 finish in the U16 division.
- Robin Pavelich hopped on the podium for Battle Mountain at Friday’s giant slalom in Aspen, the last giant slalom on the Colorado High School Ski League calendar before the state meet Feb. 17-18. Vail Mountain’s Ava Crowley was the other local skier to break into the top 10, placing seventh. On the boys side, four Aspen skiers filled the top five, with Andrew Conley and Alex Armistead of Battle Mountain placing sixth and seventh, respectively to lead the area schools. Austin Morris placed eighth for Vail Mountain School.
CHSSL Nordic Relay Championships Results
4×3-kilometer mixed technique (classic, classic, skate, skate)
Boys Podium
1. Eagle Valley (Lukas Bergsten, Jake Drever, Brody Nielsen, Ferguson St. John)
2. Battle Mountain (Kaden Willilams, Miles McKenzie, Kyle Ross, Sullivan Middaugh)
3. Poudre (Jackson Menand, Jordan Meyer, Shane Griffith, Campbell Forkner)
Girls Podium
1. Battle Mountain 1 (Presley Smith, Lindsey Whitton, Addison Beuche, Haley McKenzie)
2. Middle Park (Annie Kuhns, Gabrielle Pellini, Haley Miller, Elizabeth Hammond)
3. Battle Mountain 2 (Molly Reeder, Kira Hower, Bella Williams, Carla Hahn)
Wrestling notes
- Will Geiman remains ranked no. 2 in the 195 pound weight class in 4A wrestling. The Eagle Valley wrestler won the Western Slope league tournament on Saturday. Kodi Raper placed second and Colby Burpo was third in their respective weight classes at the event as well.
- Battle Mountain traveled to Glenwood for the league championships as well. Grady Devins was the champions at 106 pounds, Ignacio Velasco was the champion at 145 pounds and Matthew Marshall Jones won the 182 pound division. Kim Gardea led the Lady Huskies in Buena Vista at the Tri-Peaks League Championship, where she placed third to earn league honorable mention honors. Regionals is next week for both Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain.
Hockey notes
- No. 2 ranked (4A) Battle Mountain split a two-game weekend set, defeating Aspen 6-4 on Friday before falling to Fort Collins 4-1 on Saturday. Earlier in the week, the Huskies hosted Denver East, Colorado’s no. 1 ranked team in 5A. They fell 8-1 to the Angles, who have only lost one game all year, in the Tuesday night matchup.