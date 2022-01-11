Preps Notebook: Weekend scores and highlights

Blizzard conditions in Aspen meant slow, hard racing in the Colorado Ski League’s opening race on Saturday. Ferguson St. John led the way for the Eagle Valley men, winning the 5-kilometer skate by nearly a minute as four Devils finished in the top 10. Cyrus Creasy led Vail Mountain with his second place finish, and Sullivan Middaugh podiumed for the Huskies, finishing under 20 minutes, not normally a feat but certainly an accomplishment considering the conditions.

On the girls side, Addison Beuche was the first Eagle County skier to swing through the finishing line, placing fourth. She had several Huskies in her wake, including Lindsey Whitton and Presley Smith in fifth and sixth, respectively. Right behind them was Sam Blair for Eagle Valley, the first Devil finisher.

The next race is the first league and state qualifier race and will take place Jan. 21 at Gold Run Nordic Center. The men race at 1 p.m. and the women take off at 2 p.m.

Eagle Valley’s home wrestling tournament saw several of the top area wrestlers in action. No. 2 ranked Will Geiman of Eagle Valley pinned his way through the tournament, winning the 195-pound weight class and earning Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights. The Devils had three varsity champions en route to a second place team finish.

On the hardwood, Vail Mountain continued their strong start to the 2021-2022 season, defeating Plateau Valley and Rangely on back-to-back nights. The Gore Rangers are now 5-1 on the year.

League rivals down valley, the Vail Christian men have continued their winning ways as well, moving to 5-2 after a road win in Rangely on Friday. The Gore Rangers got the best of the Saints in their Dec. 4 matchup, winning 62-54. The two teams will meet again on Feb. 5.

Aspen Nordic Ski Invitational Men’s Results 1. Ferguson St. John, EVHS – 17:53.9 2. Cyrus Creasy, VMS – 18:47.3 3. Sullivan Middaugh, BMHS – 19:05.4 4. Kyle Ross, BMHS – 20:33.0 5. Will Brunner, VMS – 20:44.2 6. Brody Nielsen, EVHS – 20:51.7 7. Lukas Bergsten EVHS – 20:51.9 8. Jake Drever, EVHS – 21:00.6 9. Connor Larson BMHS – 21:05.1 10. Seamus Farrell, BMHS – 21:12.8 Team Results 1. Eagle Valley – 169 2. Battle Mountain – 168 3. Vail Mountain – 164 4. CRMS – 153 5. Clear Creek – 95

Aspen Nordic Ski Invitational Women’s Results 1. Nina Villafranco, CRMS – 24:34.6 2. Michaela Kenny ASP – 25:11.8 3. Julia Diaz, ASP – 25:45.1 4. Addison Beuche, BMHS – 27:11.8 5. Lindsey Whitton, BMHS – 27:30.9 6. Presley Smith, BMHS – 27:50.9 7. Samantha Blair, EVHS – 28:54.8 8. Ava Bergsten, EVHS – 29:12.4 9. Molly Reeder, BMHS – 29:25.5 10. Emma Borchers, ASP, 29:35.8 Team Results 1. Aspen – 169 2. Battle Mountain – 168 3. Eagle Valley – 157 4. Clear Creek – 141 5. CRMS – 111 6. Vail Mountain – 49

Melvin Valdez/Courtesy photo