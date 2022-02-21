SSCV skis with speed at Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior National Qualifiers at Maloit Park

It was a busy weekend for Nordic racers year of birth 2014 and above as they took on the competition at the Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior National Qualifiers at Maloit Park in Minturn hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

Courtesy photo

SSCV Nordic skiers skied their hearts out on their home turf over the weekend, grabbing 11 podiums and 70 top 15 placements at the Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior National Qualifiers at Maloit Park in Minturn.

The Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior National Qualifier events are part of a series that ages U8 – U20 Nordic skiers can compete in, with the opportunity for the top performing 14- through 18-year-old athletes to secure a spot at the U.S. Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships on March 6-12 in Minneapolis. The other qualifier events leading up to U.S. Junior Nationals included races in Aspen, Snow Mountain Ranch and Frisco. The competitions hosted by SSCV consisted of four different length races depending on the age group, gender and race type, including a 10K for Senior/U20/U18s, a 5K for U16s, a 3K for U12 and U14 and a 1.5K for U8 and U10 in classic mass start races. For the freestyle individual start races, there was a 7.5K for Senior/U20/U18 males, a 5K for Senior/U20/U18 females and U16 males, a 3K for U12 and U14 and a 1.5K for U8 and U10.

“We had an amazing weekend. The venue was dialed with weather and conditions that were as good as it gets. We had incredible volunteers, so many that know their roles so well and are just willing to help out and do whatever needs to be done,” said Eric Pepper, SSCV Nordic Head Coach. “Racing-wise we did really well. I think it was probably the most successful weekend of racing that we have had at Maloit Park, and it was nice to walk away feeling like the weekend was really successful.”

Dan Weiland, SSCV Nordic & Cycling Program director, said, “It’s very exciting to see SSCV kids race again on their home terrain with such outstanding course conditions and to be able to host a JNQ.”

“I am incredibly proud of our athletes’ determination and overall success at this competition, and with the help from our volunteers, staff and parents, we couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Clearly the hard work of our athletes leading up to this qualifier is paying off.”

Listed below are the podiums and top 15 SSCV placements. For the full list of results, visit KanduTiming.com/2022_sscv_rmn_jnq/ .

Males Senior/U20/U18 (10K) Results: 1- Trey Jones – Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club XC 2 – Griff Rillos – Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club XC 3 – Anders Weiss – Aspen Valley Ski Club 15- Truett Bennett – SSCV Females Senior/U20/U18 (10K) Results: 1- Sarah Bivens – SSCV 2 – Sophie Spalding – Boulder Nordic Junior Race Team 3- Isabel Glackin – SSCV 4- Emma Barsness – SSCV 7- Keely Hendricks – SSCV Males U16 (5K) Results: 1 – Reiner Schmidt – SSCV 2 – Tristan Thrasher – Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club XC 3 – Campbell McLaren – Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club XC 4 – Cyrus Creasy – SSCV 6 – Henry Reynolds – SSCV 7 – Andrew Lombardi – SSCV 11- Alex Current – SSCV 13 – Finn Sullivan – SSCV Females U16 (5K) Results: 1 – Rose Horning – SSCV 2 – Lucy Perkins – SSCV 3 – Gracen Kennedy – SSCV 4 – Cassidy Wright – SSCV 10- Claire Chimileski – SSCV Males U14 (3K) Results: 1 – Carter Niemkiewicz – Summit Nordic Ski Club 2 – Charlie Wiedel – Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club XC 3 – Luka Smalls – Aspen Valley Ski Club 5 – Freedom Bennett – SSCV 10 – Cooper Rippeth – SSCV 12- Liam Strazan – SSCV 13 – Owen Cruz-Abrams – SSCV 14 – Grady Rippeth – SSCV Females U14 (3K) Results: 1 – Antigone Loomis – Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club XC 2 – Lyudmila Moseley – Southwest Nordic Ski Club 3 – Jill McCracken – Boulder Nordic Junior Race Team 13 – Katie Lombardi – SSCV Males U12 (3K) Results: 1- Diego Leonard – Southwest Nordic Ski Club 2 – Levi Gibson – Southwest Nordic Ski Club 3 – Ben Larson – Crested Butte Nordic Team 4 – Tyson Boyd – SSCV 5 – Tyler Ciluzzi – SSCV 9 – Graham Robison – SSCV 12 – Tennyson Sipes – SSCV 15 – Ethan Current – SSCV Females U12 (3K) Results: 1 – Georgia Bishop – Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club XC 2 – Elsie Robison – Summit Nordic Ski Club 3 – Tazlina Pozner – Crested Butte Nordic Team 6 – Eliza Pyke – SSCV 12 – Bergen McGinley – SSCV Males & Females U10 (1.5K) Results: 1 – Luke Gibson – Southwest Nordic Ski Club 2 – Quanah Moseley – Southwest Nordic Ski Club 3 – Gabe Larson – Crested Butte Nordic Team 5 – Hudson Cliuzzi – SSCV 7 – Gavin Hood – SSCV 11 – Isabella Kanova – SSCV 15 – Georgia Robinson – SSCV Males & Females U8 (1.5K) Results: 1- Forest Bishop – Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club XC 2 – Griffin Hood – SSCV 3 – Rolan Gilfanov – Boulder Nordic Junior Race Team 6 – Oskar Sterling – SSCV 7 – Veronica Gill – SSCV