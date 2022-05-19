State track: Day 1 results

T.J. Nixon placed sixth in the high jump at the 4A state track and field meet Thursday in Lakewood.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Sullivan Middaugh split a 1:57.5 leg in the boys 4×800-meter relay, outleaning Durango to claim fourth place for Battle Mountain on day one of the CHSAA state track and field meet Thursday. All of the Huskies hovered right around 2:00 for their two-lap portions, but it was the senior who had the fastest stick, moving the sixth-seeded team up two places. Cheyenne Mountain won in 7:50.31, leading from the second leg’s first lap.

The girls 4×800-meter race went according to script, with Niwot creating a 50-meter gap on the first leg, a lead they only increased as the race continued. The No. 1 ranked girls distance program in Colorado finished nine seconds ahead of second place Durango (9:33.12) with a 9:24.74. Battle Mountain finished third (9:44.25). The girls’ sprint medley team moved on to Friday’s final, qualifying with the fourth-fastest time.

Individually, T.J. Nixon placed sixth in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. He was unable to match his season best (6-6) in the event, which was won by Antoni Smith (6-8). Eagle Valley’s Yanitza Carbajal placed 15th in the triple jump on Thursday as well.