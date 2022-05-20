State track meet postponed due to weather

Friday’s state track and field events were postponed due to weather according to an announcement on CHSAANow.com early this morning.

“As CHSAA officials continued to monitor the weather, the cold front moved in earlier than expected,“ the statement read.

The Weather Channel forecast for Lakewood, Colorado has a 99% chance of snow hourly until 11:00 p.m. Friday night. Snow is likely to continue until early Saturday morning, which could force the event into Monday.

“Based on the weather forecast, the CHSAA is exploring options for resuming state championships competition midday on Saturday once the weather subsides and Jeffco Stadium officials can get the surfaces cleared, and then finishing the meet on Sunday,” the release stated. In this scenario, the original Friday schedule would become Saturday’s schedule and Saturday’s schedule would shift to Sunday.

If the surfaces are not playable Saturday, the meet will be pushed to Sunday and Monday.

The extra day of rest could be beneficial for local athletes. Four members of Battle Mountain’s girls and boys 4×800-meter relays would have been competing in the 3200-meter run at 8:20 a.m. Friday morning, but will now have an additional day to rest up. Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain athletes and their remaining events are listed below.

Battle Mountain

Sullivan Middaugh, 3200, 1600

Porter Middaugh, 3200

Augustine Hancock, discus

Milaina Almonte, 3200, 1600

Lindsey Whitton, 3200

Lindsey Kiehl, 800

Patrick Friery, pole vault

Girls 4×400-meter relay and sprint medley relay

Eagle Valley

Zakia Shreeve, 300-meter hurdles

Isaac San Diego, pole vault

Ian Pennington, pole vault

Roman Turner, long jump

Girls 4×400-meter relay