State track meet postponed due to weather
Events could be pushed to Sunday and Monday
Friday’s state track and field events were postponed due to weather according to an announcement on CHSAANow.com early this morning.
“As CHSAA officials continued to monitor the weather, the cold front moved in earlier than expected,“ the statement read.
The Weather Channel forecast for Lakewood, Colorado has a 99% chance of snow hourly until 11:00 p.m. Friday night. Snow is likely to continue until early Saturday morning, which could force the event into Monday.
“Based on the weather forecast, the CHSAA is exploring options for resuming state championships competition midday on Saturday once the weather subsides and Jeffco Stadium officials can get the surfaces cleared, and then finishing the meet on Sunday,” the release stated. In this scenario, the original Friday schedule would become Saturday’s schedule and Saturday’s schedule would shift to Sunday.
If the surfaces are not playable Saturday, the meet will be pushed to Sunday and Monday.
The extra day of rest could be beneficial for local athletes. Four members of Battle Mountain’s girls and boys 4×800-meter relays would have been competing in the 3200-meter run at 8:20 a.m. Friday morning, but will now have an additional day to rest up. Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain athletes and their remaining events are listed below.
Battle Mountain
Sullivan Middaugh, 3200, 1600
Porter Middaugh, 3200
Augustine Hancock, discus
Milaina Almonte, 3200, 1600
Lindsey Whitton, 3200
Lindsey Kiehl, 800
Patrick Friery, pole vault
Girls 4×400-meter relay and sprint medley relay
Eagle Valley
Zakia Shreeve, 300-meter hurdles
Isaac San Diego, pole vault
Ian Pennington, pole vault
Roman Turner, long jump
Girls 4×400-meter relay